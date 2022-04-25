The S&P/TSX Composite fell 3.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’ close and is now barely positive year to date at 0.7 per cent. In technical terms the benchmark is almost oversold with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34 that is far closer to the buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

The list of technically attractive, oversold index members trading below the buy signal is smaller than I expected at nine members. The oversold benchmark stocks are Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Corus Entertainment Inc., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., Altus Group Ltd., Onex Corp., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Hudbay Minerals Inc., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Shopify Inc.

The list of overbought index companies is short with a strongly defensive focus. Takeout candidate Intertape Polymer Group Inc. heads the list, followed by Atco Ltd., Hydro One Ltd., Canadian Utilities Ltd and Quebecor Inc.

There are only two S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Hydro One and Atco. The list of companies making new 52-week lows is longer at 14 members and is sorted market capitalization below. The biggest stocks hitting new lows are Shopify Inc., Open Text Corp., First Service Corp., and Onex Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 2.79 9.31 21,102,967,155 ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 1.41 8.78 5,248,378,281

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A -20.06 -66.41 74,377,708,735 OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP -0.97 -13.00 14,040,333,885 FSV-T FIRSTSERVICE CORP -2.50 -32.73 7,521,694,478 ONEX-T ONEX CORPORATION -4.64 -22.37 6,564,844,341 EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR -2.00 -11.94 4,525,326,601 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP -1.15 -30.83 3,538,178,560 BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -12.18 -29.20 3,281,547,557 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -17.44 -35.69 2,764,148,739 AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD -8.37 -34.28 2,076,899,541 RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD -6.49 -16.74 2,012,078,114 GSY-T GOEASY LTD -6.25 -33.66 1,866,112,326 LEV-T LION ELECTRIC CO/THE -8.94 -34.00 1,563,722,320 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING -3.24 -31.05 935,769,570 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH -1.99 -5.81 909,831,521

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 21.11 36.11 44.34 -6.49 -16.74 13.52 #N/A N/A CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 27.14 4.43 5.35 -1.99 -5.81 5.85 5.45 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 28.54 35.95 40.84 -12.53 -3.08 6.06 7.28 AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 29.46 46.50 60.19 -8.37 -34.28 49.86 24.37 ONEX-T ONEX CORPORATION 29.70 76.90 90.66 -4.64 -22.37 3.83 #N/A N/A ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD 29.74 35.42 50.11 -5.01 -26.58 21.01 21.40 HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC 29.90 8.26 8.90 -13.33 -9.74 #N/A N/A 7.86 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 29.91 144.29 150.46 -0.25 -1.15 9.58 9.50 SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A 29.93 585.08 1526.06 -20.06 -66.41 129.19 164.39 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 82.47644 39.80 29.16 0.15 52.04 21.75 15.50 ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 81.34727 45.94 42.19 1.41 8.78 30.19 13.96 H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 72.16115 35.68 31.62 2.79 9.31 22.16 21.52 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 71.6982 39.40 35.81 0.46 8.71 24.90 17.71 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 71.12782 32.47 30.36 1.75 14.88 12.88 12.30 Source: Bloomberg

