The S&P/TSX Composite skidded 2.0 per cent lower for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 1.3 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark is closing in on oversold territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 34 reading that is much closer to the buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 24 oversold, technically attractive index members this week. The five most oversold stock are Corus Entertainment Inc., Sienna Senior Living Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, NFI Group Inc. and Allied Properties REIT.

There is only one overbought technically vulnerable benchmark company – takeout target Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

There is also only one S&P/TSX constituent showing strong price moment by making a new 52-week high and that is Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are 12 index stocks hitting new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies at new lows are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Brookfield Business Partners, CI Financial Corp. and Interrent REIT.

Stocks rising to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 5.05 67.34 22,107,810,778

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC -11.46 -30.14 8,778,970,967 CAR-UN-T CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA -2.59 -15.32 8,719,182,954 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT -6.54 -16.47 4,467,928,842 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP -7.61 -36.09 3,307,170,250 IIP-UN-T INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST -6.00 -17.89 2,015,426,500 EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC -7.64 -16.02 1,967,613,294 LEV-T LION ELECTRIC CO/THE -4.73 -37.12 1,493,421,316 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC -5.20 -19.16 1,306,621,952 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING -2.95 -33.09 922,358,511 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC -6.55 -10.32 911,087,838 NFI-T NFI GROUP INC -19.85 -41.62 909,423,466 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH -4.97 -10.49 870,815,690

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 20.98 4.21 5.30 -4.97 -10.49 5.56 5.18 SIA-T SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC 22.24 13.89 15.06 -7.14 -5.63 107.49 #N/A N/A BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 23.35 81.35 84.94 -4.36 -8.13 10.00 9.70 NFI-T NFI GROUP INC 24.30 11.79 22.03 -19.85 -41.62 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT 24.73 41.73 43.78 -4.68 -3.80 55.42 #N/A N/A EQB-T EQUITABLE GROUP INC 25.14 57.65 73.34 -7.64 -16.02 5.41 6.44 EXE-T EXTENDICARE INC 25.63 7.27 7.58 -5.81 1.73 39.45 #N/A N/A IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 25.64 67.17 73.66 -7.19 -6.43 #N/A N/A 7.60 SLF-T SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC 26.21 63.91 68.18 -4.07 -8.31 9.77 10.18 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 26.54 16.75 24.36 -7.61 -36.09 6.54 4.73 NG-T NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC 26.68 8.01 9.13 -15.42 -7.61 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A SAP-T SAPUTO INC 26.73 27.46 31.24 -10.73 -3.09 30.22 19.11 RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 27.13 36.47 44.23 1.00 -15.91 13.65 #N/A N/A CIGI-T COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP 27.16 141.85 170.80 -6.39 -24.70 47.76 15.69 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 27.50 14.97 18.06 -6.55 -10.32 22.67 14.26 ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 27.65 37.49 45.00 -5.11 -25.38 27.19 17.79 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 28.02 34.76 40.53 -3.31 -6.29 5.86 7.16 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 28.22 32.04 38.85 -7.96 -17.67 6.70 6.30 FR-T FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 28.24 13.27 15.36 -10.70 -5.63 420.64 41.81 BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC 28.27 24.41 32.75 -11.46 -30.14 23.22 4.13 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 29.21 24.96 33.31 -2.95 -33.09 10.20 8.84 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT 29.30 30.72 35.95 -6.54 -16.47 #N/A N/A 18.32 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 29.56 45.23 46.97 -2.18 0.75 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 29.69 17.20 19.40 -5.75 -6.69 #N/A N/A 34.19 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 79.16 39.75 29.46 -0.13 51.85 21.48 15.31 Source: Bloomberg

