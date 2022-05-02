Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite skidded 2.0 per cent lower for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 1.3 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark is closing in on oversold territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 34 reading that is much closer to the buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 24 oversold, technically attractive index members this week. The five most oversold stock are Corus Entertainment Inc., Sienna Senior Living Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, NFI Group Inc. and Allied Properties REIT.

There is only one overbought technically vulnerable benchmark company – takeout target Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

There is also only one S&P/TSX constituent showing strong price moment by making a new 52-week high and that is Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are 12 index stocks hitting new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies at new lows are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Brookfield Business Partners, CI Financial Corp. and Interrent REIT.

Stocks rising to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP5.0567.3422,107,810,778

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC-11.46-30.148,778,970,967
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA-2.59-15.328,719,182,954
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT-6.54-16.474,467,928,842
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP-7.61-36.093,307,170,250
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST-6.00-17.892,015,426,500
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC-7.64-16.021,967,613,294
LEV-TLION ELECTRIC CO/THE-4.73-37.121,493,421,316
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC-5.20-19.161,306,621,952
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING-2.95-33.09922,358,511
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC-6.55-10.32911,087,838
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC-19.85-41.62909,423,466
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH-4.97-10.49870,815,690

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH20.984.215.30-4.97-10.495.565.18
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC22.2413.8915.06-7.14-5.63107.49#N/A N/A
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA23.3581.3584.94-4.36-8.1310.009.70
NFI-TNFI GROUP INC24.3011.7922.03-19.85-41.62#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT24.7341.7343.78-4.68-3.8055.42#N/A N/A
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC25.1457.6573.34-7.64-16.025.416.44
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC25.637.277.58-5.811.7339.45#N/A N/A
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC25.6467.1773.66-7.19-6.43#N/A N/A7.60
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC26.2163.9168.18-4.07-8.319.7710.18
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP26.5416.7524.36-7.61-36.096.544.73
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC26.688.019.13-15.42-7.61#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SAP-TSAPUTO INC26.7327.4631.24-10.73-3.0930.2219.11
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD27.1336.4744.231.00-15.9113.65#N/A N/A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP27.16141.85170.80-6.39-24.7047.7615.69
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC27.5014.9718.06-6.55-10.3222.6714.26
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS27.6537.4945.00-5.11-25.3827.1917.79
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO28.0234.7640.53-3.31-6.295.867.16
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC28.2232.0438.85-7.96-17.676.706.30
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP28.2413.2715.36-10.70-5.63420.6441.81
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC28.2724.4132.75-11.46-30.1423.224.13
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING29.2124.9633.31-2.95-33.0910.208.84
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT29.3030.7235.95-6.54-16.47#N/A N/A18.32
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER29.5645.2346.97-2.180.75#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY29.6917.2019.40-5.75-6.69#N/A N/A34.19
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC79.1639.7529.46-0.1351.8521.4815.31

Source: Bloomberg

