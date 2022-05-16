Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dipped 2.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and it now sits 4.4 per cent lower for 2022.

The benchmark itself is not yet oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The reading of 37 remains above the oversold buy signal of 30 and not anywhere near the overbought RSI sell signal 0f 70.

There are 29 oversold, technically attractive index constituents trading below the 30 buy signal. Precious metals stocks dominate the top section of the list. The most oversold stocks are, in order, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hexo Corp., Eldorado Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp., Seabridge Gold Inc., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., Lundin Mining Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp.

There are no index companies trading at oversold levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers and Element Fleet Management are closest with RSIs of 69.

Only one stock, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. The roughly 400 point rally in the S&P/TSX Composite Friday left no benchmark companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC5.85038910.4957561152720867

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC18.8814.0031.88-32.33-59.9316.142.42
HEXO-THEXO CORP20.950.351.63-20.45-60.23#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP21.9810.4712.11-9.90-11.72#N/A N/A10.44
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP22.155.367.26-15.32-26.5916.739.09
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC22.8818.2822.18-16.87-12.54#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP23.6651.2854.63-9.86-5.2328.2126.75
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD23.7313.7915.61-12.22-10.6222.6829.85
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP24.729.8210.85-10.810.925.526.36
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP25.2426.3925.99-8.6210.2218.8116.44
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP25.42175.35182.43-9.600.4437.5734.16
CAS-TCASCADES INC25.609.8214.00-18.30-29.06#N/A N/A7.93
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC26.0128.1038.430.86-27.796.166.26
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC26.08134.20164.75-7.66-26.7528.5823.04
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC26.087.129.01-4.17-17.88#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN26.2815.0217.89-3.78-19.7212.73#N/A N/A
STN-TSTANTEC INC27.0754.5064.56-6.47-23.1025.4817.54
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP27.0822.5225.12-9.78-5.427.576.56
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP27.5510.5515.13-13.52-24.97169.9520.72
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP27.6313.6920.33-16.37-29.075.425.35
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP27.782.813.583.69-28.68#N/A N/A31.97
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B28.1764.2563.55-4.057.4517.1116.07
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD28.267.988.54-7.752.1137.5133.92
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD28.2865.4469.87-11.46-1.9128.2420.84
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC28.366.768.84-12.44-26.13#N/A N/A5.52
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC28.7161.5468.16-3.36-11.719.749.95
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP28.8414.9724.01-7.08-42.885.474.28
SAP-TSAPUTO INC29.0825.9430.76-3.28-8.4628.5518.05
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC29.5836.9745.63-1.20-17.958.939.14
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD29.6734.0443.87-2.77-21.5112.74#N/A N/A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC29.9832.5933.42-18.573.2318.6810.59
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS69.60
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR69.05

Source: Bloomberg

