The S&P/TSX Composite dipped 2.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and it now sits 4.4 per cent lower for 2022.

The benchmark itself is not yet oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The reading of 37 remains above the oversold buy signal of 30 and not anywhere near the overbought RSI sell signal 0f 70.

There are 29 oversold, technically attractive index constituents trading below the 30 buy signal. Precious metals stocks dominate the top section of the list. The most oversold stocks are, in order, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hexo Corp., Eldorado Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp., Seabridge Gold Inc., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., Lundin Mining Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp.

There are no index companies trading at oversold levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers and Element Fleet Management are closest with RSIs of 69.

Only one stock, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. The roughly 400 point rally in the S&P/TSX Composite Friday left no benchmark companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ATD-T ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5.850389 10.49575 61152720867

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC 18.88 14.00 31.88 -32.33 -59.93 16.14 2.42 HEXO-T HEXO CORP 20.95 0.35 1.63 -20.45 -60.23 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 21.98 10.47 12.11 -9.90 -11.72 #N/A N/A 10.44 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 22.15 5.36 7.26 -15.32 -26.59 16.73 9.09 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 22.88 18.28 22.18 -16.87 -12.54 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 23.66 51.28 54.63 -9.86 -5.23 28.21 26.75 OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 23.73 13.79 15.61 -12.22 -10.62 22.68 29.85 LUN-T LUNDIN MINING CORP 24.72 9.82 10.85 -10.81 0.92 5.52 6.36 ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP 25.24 26.39 25.99 -8.62 10.22 18.81 16.44 FNV-T FRANCO-NEVADA CORP 25.42 175.35 182.43 -9.60 0.44 37.57 34.16 CAS-T CASCADES INC 25.60 9.82 14.00 -18.30 -29.06 #N/A N/A 7.93 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 26.01 28.10 38.43 0.86 -27.79 6.16 6.26 WSP-T WSP GLOBAL INC 26.08 134.20 164.75 -7.66 -26.75 28.58 23.04 NG-T NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC 26.08 7.12 9.01 -4.17 -17.88 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A FCR-UN-T FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN 26.28 15.02 17.89 -3.78 -19.72 12.73 #N/A N/A STN-T STANTEC INC 27.07 54.50 64.56 -6.47 -23.10 25.48 17.54 MFC-T MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP 27.08 22.52 25.12 -9.78 -5.42 7.57 6.56 FR-T FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 27.55 10.55 15.13 -13.52 -24.97 169.95 20.72 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 27.63 13.69 20.33 -16.37 -29.07 5.42 5.35 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP 27.78 2.81 3.58 3.69 -28.68 #N/A N/A 31.97 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 28.17 64.25 63.55 -4.05 7.45 17.11 16.07 SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 28.26 7.98 8.54 -7.75 2.11 37.51 33.92 AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD 28.28 65.44 69.87 -11.46 -1.91 28.24 20.84 HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC 28.36 6.76 8.84 -12.44 -26.13 #N/A N/A 5.52 SLF-T SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC 28.71 61.54 68.16 -3.36 -11.71 9.74 9.95 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 28.84 14.97 24.01 -7.08 -42.88 5.47 4.28 SAP-T SAPUTO INC 29.08 25.94 30.76 -3.28 -8.46 28.55 18.05 IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC 29.58 36.97 45.63 -1.20 -17.95 8.93 9.14 RCH-T RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD 29.67 34.04 43.87 -2.77 -21.51 12.74 #N/A N/A AFN-T AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC 29.98 32.59 33.42 -18.57 3.23 18.68 10.59 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd RBA-T RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS 69.60 EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 69.05 Source: Bloomberg

