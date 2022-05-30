The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.8 per cent for the trading week ended with Friday’s close and is now only 1.2 per cent lower year to date. Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 53 reading that is close to the halfway point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only three oversold, technically attractive index stocks by RSI this week. The most oversold company is Bausch Health Cos Inc., followed by Hexo Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. Eldorado Gold Corp is close to oversold with an RSI right at 30.

There are seven benchmark companies trading at overbought levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Element Fleet Financial Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp and Shawcor are the most over-extended and Cenovus Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Imperial Oil Ltd. are also overbought.

There are 14 stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The largest companies at new highs are Enbridge Inc., Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil and Pembina Pipeline Corp.

There are two companies hitting new lows - Canadian Western Bank and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 2.82 22.77 119,110,763,644 SU-T SUNCOR ENERGY INC 5.71 64.97 73,016,257,690 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 5.07 86.02 57,069,035,050 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 6.38 56.66 47,542,660,880 PPL-T PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 2.13 36.77 28,417,730,520 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 7.19 101.21 26,017,444,789 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 15.24 66.65 6,395,747,549 POU-T PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A 7.50 51.72 5,210,179,636 ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 17.70 43.75 4,585,623,365 TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 1.11 4.25 3,949,330,756 HR-U-T H&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS 3.63 9.42 3,930,024,237 NVA-T NUVISTA ENERGY LTD 8.79 86.64 2,967,853,319 PEY-T PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP 6.19 64.43 2,584,461,319 SES-T SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC 4.89 34.79 2,193,390,053

Stocks hitting 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK -6.65 -16.62 2,722,912,976 ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC -42.63 -68.76 485,345,935