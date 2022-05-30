Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 2.8 per cent for the trading week ended with Friday’s close and is now only 1.2 per cent lower year to date. Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 53 reading that is close to the halfway point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only three oversold, technically attractive index stocks by RSI this week. The most oversold company is Bausch Health Cos Inc., followed by Hexo Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. Eldorado Gold Corp is close to oversold with an RSI right at 30.

There are seven benchmark companies trading at overbought levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Element Fleet Financial Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp and Shawcor are the most over-extended and Cenovus Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Imperial Oil Ltd. are also overbought.

There are 14 stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The largest companies at new highs are Enbridge Inc., Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil and Pembina Pipeline Corp.

There are two companies hitting new lows - Canadian Western Bank and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC2.8222.77119,110,763,644
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC5.7164.9773,016,257,690
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC5.0786.0257,069,035,050
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD6.3856.6647,542,660,880
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP2.1336.7728,417,730,520
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP7.19101.2126,017,444,789
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP15.2466.656,395,747,549
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A7.5051.725,210,179,636
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP17.7043.754,585,623,365
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP1.114.253,949,330,756
HR-U-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS3.639.423,930,024,237
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD8.7986.642,967,853,319
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP6.1964.432,584,461,319
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC4.8934.792,193,390,053

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK-6.65-16.622,722,912,976
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC-42.63-68.76485,345,935

Oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Oversold StocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC22.8312.5630.91-1.41-64.0514.762.31
HEXO-THEXO CORP27.860.311.42-11.43-64.77N/AN/A
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC29.222.146.64-42.63-68.76N/AN/A
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP30.1710.4012.07-3.61-12.31N/A10.48
Overbought Stocks
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR76.8614.0312.902.489.6318.2215.01
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP74.9177.8646.607.19101.2111.148.98
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD73.956.465.262.8731.57N/A11.68
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC73.5528.817.395.0786.0215.695.47
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC73.0851.6634.475.7164.9712.686.98
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP70.8911.197.2515.2466.6510.124.95
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD70.2071.0549.336.3856.6615.326.89

Source: Bloomberg

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct