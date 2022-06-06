The S&P/TSX Composite rose a marginal 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits almost exactly 1.0 per cent lower for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in neutral technical territory with a 52 level that is close to the halfway point between the RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are only two companies trading as official buys by RSI this week with readings below the 30 buy signal – Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. Hexo Corp is trading just out of buy range with an RSI of 31.

There are six index constituents with technically vulnerable RSIs above the overbought sell signal of 70. In order, these are Crescent Point Energy Corp., Cenovus Energy Inc., Gibson Energy Inc., H&R REIT, Enerplus Corp. and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

There are 12 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Cenovus Energy, ARC Resources Ltd., Whitecap Resources Inc., MEG Energy Corp. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

There are two stocks establishing new 52-week lows and they are Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp.

Stocks dropping to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC -8.76 -67.20 4,142,557,454 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -11.87 -50.91 2,137,770,514

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 4.97 95.26 59,436,375,259 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 4.63 74.07 13,556,577,336 WCP-T WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 6.91 58.96 7,266,076,590 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 4.28 95.73 7,112,252,757 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 7.95 79.91 6,904,435,245 CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 1.74 17.46 5,546,012,072 ERG-T ENERPLUS CORP 5.87 52.19 4,887,584,681 CPX-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 11.19 95.65 4,354,483,964 HR-UN-T H&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS 4.65 14.51 4,099,273,456 GEI-T GIBSON ENERGY INC 3.85 24.56 4,035,411,107 FRU-T FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 4.00 41.40 2,419,456,357 HWX-T HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC 7.69 49.51 1,722,974,807

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC 22.04 11.46 30.36 -8.76 -67.20 13.61 2.13 ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC 29.32 2.01 6.48 -6.07 -70.66 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 12.08 7.42665 7.95353 79.90708 10.92124492 5.233968804 15.00534759 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 30.23 17.87785 4.965278 95.25997 16.46475575 6.415534805 8.982464236 GEI-T GIBSON ENERGY INC 27.52 24.03255 3.849057 24.56421 26.11327816 22.24737268 11.68173599 HR-UN-T H&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS 14.29 12.81741 4.653501 14.50936 10.25100248 #N/A N/A 5.466970387 ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 20.19 13.5311 5.873099 52.19199 8.998634942 4.9523589 6.975425331 ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 40 30.7756 1.936799 52.80235 35.51571339 15.36269447 4.94913755 Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.