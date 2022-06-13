The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 3.3 per cent lower year to date.
In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), which on the table is updated to 10:00am Monday, the benchmark’s 41 reading is not quite as close to the technically oversold RSI buy signal of 30 as I expected. It is, however, a long way from the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.
There are 13 index constituents trading in officially oversold territory as of 10:00am Monday. The most oversold companies are, in order, Dream Office REIT, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Tricon Residential Inc., Killam Apartment REIT and Rogers Communications Inc.
There are five TSX stocks trading at technically vulnerable RSI levels above the sell signal of 70 – Enerplus Corp., Baytex Energy Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Boralex Inc. and Capital Power Corp.
As of Friday’s close, there were two S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Capital Power Corp. and Boralex Inc. - and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below.
There are 19 companies making new 52-week lows. The largest of these are CIBC, Restaurant Brands International, Gildan Activewear Inc., Allied Properties REIT, and Premium Brands Holdings Corp.