The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 3.3 per cent lower year to date.

In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), which on the table is updated to 10:00am Monday, the benchmark’s 41 reading is not quite as close to the technically oversold RSI buy signal of 30 as I expected. It is, however, a long way from the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 13 index constituents trading in officially oversold territory as of 10:00am Monday. The most oversold companies are, in order, Dream Office REIT, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Tricon Residential Inc., Killam Apartment REIT and Rogers Communications Inc.

There are five TSX stocks trading at technically vulnerable RSI levels above the sell signal of 70 – Enerplus Corp., Baytex Energy Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Boralex Inc. and Capital Power Corp.

As of Friday’s close, there were two S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Capital Power Corp. and Boralex Inc. - and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below.

There are 19 companies making new 52-week lows. The largest of these are CIBC, Restaurant Brands International, Gildan Activewear Inc., Allied Properties REIT, and Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 1.40 19.10 5,527,820,474 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 9.49 29.22 4,337,769,527

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE -4.28 -7.74 59,796,939,518 QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN -2.32 -15.72 28,515,639,443 GIL-T GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC -5.47 -29.64 6,854,521,500 AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT -5.30 -15.73 4,527,763,392 PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP -2.39 -24.52 4,168,878,243 SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC -3.91 -23.54 4,060,569,849 BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC -10.56 -70.66 3,614,797,080 DIR-UN-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE -6.26 -22.92 3,447,265,417 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC -6.69 -34.58 2,751,876,383 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK -5.06 -20.13 2,547,457,397 TLRY-T TILRAY BRANDS INC -18.64 -51.57 2,055,535,956 KMP-UN-T KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE -9.02 -25.47 1,926,042,670 RUS-T RUSSEL METALS INC -4.10 -8.74 1,846,641,612 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -14.39 -57.97 1,703,905,649 ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD -26.33 -48.22 1,340,635,420 CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC -4.67 -30.32 1,264,760,933 D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV -8.46 -13.88 971,463,121 ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC -11.94 -74.16 488,324,076 HUT-T HUT 8 MINING CORP -17.30 -75.93 372,638,765

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM BEST_PE_RATIO D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 17.97 20.21 24.56 -8.46 -13.88 8.98 #N/A N/A BHC-T BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC 19.17 10.06 29.74 -10.56 -70.66 11.66 1.85 ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD 21.20 24.21 46.01 -26.33 -48.22 14.80 15.18 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 22.10 13.21 17.97 -11.30 -29.19 #N/A N/A 11.48 KMP-UN-T KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE 23.55 16.80 21.58 -9.02 -25.47 16.31 #N/A N/A RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 25.69 60.50 63.62 -3.37 3.33 16.11 15.14 SMU-UN-T SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI 26.41 17.27 21.64 -8.07 -24.01 28.47 #N/A N/A AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT 27.07 35.63 42.93 -5.30 -15.73 47.32 #N/A N/A ACB-T AURORA CANNABIS INC 27.99 1.64 6.31 -11.94 -74.16 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 28.33 27.75 36.55 -5.06 -20.13 7.32 7.31 DIR-UN-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE 28.38 12.63 16.07 -6.26 -22.92 15.69 #N/A N/A CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 28.79 11.11 12.19 -6.94 -1.64 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 29.51 45.49 53.47 -7.06 -14.12 9.98 #N/A N/A OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM BEST_PE_RATIO ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 77.26604 21.01 13.9207 11.39178 69.52936 9.142253423 4.90184413 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 76.14301 8.29 4.78545 15.29412 125.5754 7.714318913 8.581780538 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 76.0687 12.2 7.6521 8.443708 95.09791 11.029734 5.169491525 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 73.18671 42.25 37.063 9.489771 29.21963 40.63343925 52.16049383 CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 70.39037 45.54 41.45035 1.399519 19.10077 23.00350908 19.58709677 Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.