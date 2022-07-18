The S&P/TSX Composite dropped a disquieting 3.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 12.0 per cent lower for 2022. Despite the slide, the benchmark is not yet oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) – the current 33 reading is still above the sell signal of 30.

There are 21 stocks that are officially oversold. The ten most oversold companies are, in order, Eldorado Gold Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., TD Bank, Kinross Gold Corp., Granite REIT, Enerflex Ltd., CIBC, Dream Office REIT, Cogeco Communications Inc. and Hudbay Minerals Inc.

There is only one overbought, technically vulnerable stock trading with an RSI above the 70 sell signal and that is Canadian Utilities Ltd.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are, however, 25 companies making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new lows are Royal Bank, Barrick Gold Corp., Sun Life Financial Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -7.00 -10.08 170,733,896,474 ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP -8.40 -13.97 36,777,982,896 SLF-T SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC -4.12 -18.05 33,347,533,614 AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD -5.13 -16.14 25,673,943,004 WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP -3.40 -18.32 20,104,139,179 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR -3.91 -13.62 6,059,629,320 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP -7.82 -44.70 5,342,509,948 GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME -4.22 -28.77 4,911,866,915 BTO-T B2GOLD CORP -4.84 -15.42 4,448,097,354 AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT -4.00 -25.18 4,133,270,235 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC -7.88 -17.29 3,823,645,108 DIR-UN-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE -2.07 -29.79 3,264,393,855 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN -1.64 -6.22 2,524,531,878 OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD -1.86 -17.61 2,388,281,845 KMP-UN-T KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE -2.90 -29.26 1,903,113,590 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO -7.12 -28.22 1,707,520,000 IIP-UN-T INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST -3.50 -32.37 1,676,903,410 EQX-T EQUINOX GOLD CORP -11.13 -41.24 1,616,394,986 GSY-T GOEASY LTD -7.88 -45.43 1,593,306,451 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD -10.38 -15.20 1,424,815,260 ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP -4.03 -39.80 1,390,670,866 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -14.16 -73.64 1,228,716,937 DPM-T DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC -3.81 -24.63 1,136,880,605 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP -4.71 -53.81 905,237,573 NGD-T NEW GOLD INC -31.58 -51.85 641,185,737

Overbought and oversold stocks Oversold RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 22.58 7.52 11.80 -4.03 -39.80 N/A 7.34 ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP 23.03 20.67 26.00 -8.40 -13.97 14.71 14.25 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 23.42 80.13 94.71 -5.20 -16.28 10.00 9.51 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 24.97 4.12 6.78 -7.82 -44.70 12.84 7.17 GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME 25.51 74.12 93.80 -4.22 -28.77 N/A N/A EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 25.58 5.19 8.07 -14.57 -33.00 N/A 4.98 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 26.75 60.59 73.61 -6.28 -17.33 8.21 8.09 D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 26.96 18.88 24.10 -3.15 -22.25 8.39 #N/A N/A CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 26.97 82.30 101.52 -7.88 -17.29 8.91 8.90 HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC 26.98 4.50 8.51 -12.19 -53.56 N/A 4.33 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP 27.30 1.89 3.47 -4.71 -53.81 N/A 31.73 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 27.52 73.66 85.30 -4.27 -17.09 8.77 8.59 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 27.65 11.79 16.34 -12.51 -29.47 18.56 12.29 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 27.84 24.81 35.33 -6.24 -31.69 6.55 6.57 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 27.95 7.91 10.41 -0.13 -19.75 1.75 7.20 RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 28.32 120.70 133.89 -7.00 -10.08 10.54 10.68 LUN-T LUNDIN MINING CORP 28.70 7.55 10.74 -8.33 -24.81 4.24 6.24 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP 28.90 2.99 10.12 -14.16 -73.64 263.83 N/A REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 28.93 19.62 22.80 -3.91 -13.62 11.34 11.71 KMP-UN-T KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE 29.97 16.50 21.00 -2.90 -29.26 16.02 N/A X-T TMX GROUP LTD 29.98 126.90 130.85 -2.44 0.25 19.45 17.70 Overbought CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 72.20 40.23 36.88 4.62 12.54 19.50 17.80

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.