Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped a disquieting 3.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 12.0 per cent lower for 2022.  Despite the slide, the benchmark is not yet oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) – the current 33 reading is still above the sell signal of 30.

There are 21 stocks that are officially oversold. The ten most oversold companies are, in order, Eldorado Gold Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., TD Bank, Kinross Gold Corp., Granite REIT, Enerflex Ltd., CIBC, Dream Office REIT, Cogeco Communications Inc. and Hudbay Minerals Inc.

There is only one overbought, technically vulnerable stock trading with an RSI above the 70 sell signal and that is Canadian Utilities Ltd.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are, however, 25 companies making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new lows are Royal Bank, Barrick Gold Corp., Sun Life Financial Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA-7.00-10.08170,733,896,474
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP-8.40-13.9736,777,982,896
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC-4.12-18.0533,347,533,614
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-5.13-16.1425,673,943,004
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-3.40-18.3220,104,139,179
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR-3.91-13.626,059,629,320
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP-7.82-44.705,342,509,948
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME-4.22-28.774,911,866,915
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP-4.84-15.424,448,097,354
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT-4.00-25.184,133,270,235
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC-7.88-17.293,823,645,108
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE-2.07-29.793,264,393,855
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN-1.64-6.222,524,531,878
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD-1.86-17.612,388,281,845
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE-2.90-29.261,903,113,590
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO-7.12-28.221,707,520,000
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST-3.50-32.371,676,903,410
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP-11.13-41.241,616,394,986
GSY-TGOEASY LTD-7.88-45.431,593,306,451
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD-10.38-15.201,424,815,260
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP-4.03-39.801,390,670,866
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-14.16-73.641,228,716,937
DPM-TDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC-3.81-24.631,136,880,605
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-4.71-53.81905,237,573
NGD-TNEW GOLD INC-31.58-51.85641,185,737

Overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP22.587.5211.80-4.03-39.80N/A7.34
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP23.0320.6726.00-8.40-13.9714.7114.25
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK23.4280.1394.71-5.20-16.2810.009.51
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP24.974.126.78-7.82-44.7012.847.17
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME25.5174.1293.80-4.22-28.77N/AN/A
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD25.585.198.07-14.57-33.00N/A4.98
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE26.7560.5973.61-6.28-17.338.218.09
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV26.9618.8824.10-3.15-22.258.39#N/A N/A
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC26.9782.30101.52-7.88-17.298.918.90
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC26.984.508.51-12.19-53.56N/A4.33
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP27.301.893.47-4.71-53.81N/A31.73
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA27.5273.6685.30-4.27-17.098.778.59
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC27.6511.7916.34-12.51-29.4718.5612.29
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK27.8424.8135.33-6.24-31.696.556.57
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC27.957.9110.41-0.13-19.751.757.20
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA28.32120.70133.89-7.00-10.0810.5410.68
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP28.707.5510.74-8.33-24.814.246.24
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP28.902.9910.12-14.16-73.64263.83N/A
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR28.9319.6222.80-3.91-13.6211.3411.71
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE29.9716.5021.00-2.90-29.2616.02N/A
X-TTMX GROUP LTD29.98126.90130.85-2.440.2519.4517.70
Overbought
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A72.2040.2336.884.6212.5419.5017.80

