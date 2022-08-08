Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 6.0 per cent lower for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59 leaves it in the upper reaches of the neutral technical range, far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are only two technically attractive oversold stocks according to RSI this week – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc.

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable stocks trading with RSIs above 70 is much longer at 21 members. The five most overbought benchmark stocks are, in order, TFI International Inc., Boralex Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Canadian National Railway Co and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The remainder of the list can be seen in the table below.

There are three S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52 week highs and the same number making new lows. The highs are Intact Financial Corp., Boralex Inc. and Definity Financial Corp.

The lows are Rogers Communications Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and IAMGOLD Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP0.4217.7133,595,584,145
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A6.2843.655,074,327,070
DFY-TDEFINITY FINANCIAL CORP5.9133.614,529,086,716

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B-4.99-5.7028,459,442,497
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC-19.47-24.132,734,651,495
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-19.43-56.85814,234,854

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMBEST_PE_RATIO
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC26.0021.8828.41-19.47-24.1340.9318.70
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B28.1955.9363.53-4.99-5.7014.5014.45
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMBEST_PE_RATIO
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC82.30137.38121.837.41-2.5917.3013.75
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A78.9549.3838.056.2843.6538.5448.04
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN78.8377.0570.7312.242.5218.8719.33
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO78.74164.33155.631.296.7925.3021.24
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER77.8150.7745.955.0314.08#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD76.5814.6712.330.4830.0617.2610.39
SAP-TSAPUTO INC75.9833.9929.127.4620.7331.4820.73
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC75.57178.97165.314.864.1944.5834.49
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD75.36103.5093.962.5114.2229.5324.63
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC74.4742.6938.861.6914.5349.4736.74
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT73.8331.9733.6327.02-12.845.24#N-A N-A
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR73.7715.1112.962.7918.7719.6216.13
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP72.63147.51137.122.59-1.59244.5440.33
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B72.1928.2735.9432.04-32.69#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA71.6753.0250.793.925.1950.16#N-A N-A
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY71.3919.4218.450.946.42210.48#N-A N-A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP71.2149.3342.01-0.0228.2420.2418.29
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC71.0570.4471.58-0.03-0.922.707.86
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC71.027.657.321.468.8456.97#N-A N-A
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC70.7811.3813.4310.70-28.38#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS70.0442.5743.154.98-15.2729.2817.80

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story