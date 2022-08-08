The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 6.0 per cent lower for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59 leaves it in the upper reaches of the neutral technical range, far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are only two technically attractive oversold stocks according to RSI this week – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc.

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable stocks trading with RSIs above 70 is much longer at 21 members. The five most overbought benchmark stocks are, in order, TFI International Inc., Boralex Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Canadian National Railway Co and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The remainder of the list can be seen in the table below.

There are three S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52 week highs and the same number making new lows. The highs are Intact Financial Corp., Boralex Inc. and Definity Financial Corp.

The lows are Rogers Communications Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and IAMGOLD Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP 0.42 17.71 33,595,584,145 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 6.28 43.65 5,074,327,070 DFY-T DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORP 5.91 33.61 4,529,086,716

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B -4.99 -5.70 28,459,442,497 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC -19.47 -24.13 2,734,651,495 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP -19.43 -56.85 814,234,854

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM BEST_PE_RATIO MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC 26.00 21.88 28.41 -19.47 -24.13 40.93 18.70 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 28.19 55.93 63.53 -4.99 -5.70 14.50 14.45 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM BEST_PE_RATIO TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 82.30 137.38 121.83 7.41 -2.59 17.30 13.75 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 78.95 49.38 38.05 6.28 43.65 38.54 48.04 QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN 78.83 77.05 70.73 12.24 2.52 18.87 19.33 CNR-T CANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO 78.74 164.33 155.63 1.29 6.79 25.30 21.24 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 77.81 50.77 45.95 5.03 14.08 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 76.58 14.67 12.33 0.48 30.06 17.26 10.39 SAP-T SAPUTO INC 75.98 33.99 29.12 7.46 20.73 31.48 20.73 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 75.57 178.97 165.31 4.86 4.19 44.58 34.49 CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 75.36 103.50 93.96 2.51 14.22 29.53 24.63 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 74.47 42.69 38.86 1.69 14.53 49.47 36.74 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT 73.83 31.97 33.63 27.02 -12.84 5.24 #N-A N-A EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 73.77 15.11 12.96 2.79 18.77 19.62 16.13 TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 72.63 147.51 137.12 2.59 -1.59 244.54 40.33 BBD-B-T BOMBARDIER INC-B 72.19 28.27 35.94 32.04 -32.69 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 71.67 53.02 50.79 3.92 5.19 50.16 #N-A N-A INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 71.39 19.42 18.45 0.94 6.42 210.48 #N-A N-A CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 71.21 49.33 42.01 -0.02 28.24 20.24 18.29 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 71.05 70.44 71.58 -0.03 -0.92 2.70 7.86 EXE-T EXTENDICARE INC 71.02 7.65 7.32 1.46 8.84 56.97 #N-A N-A BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC 70.78 11.38 13.43 10.70 -28.38 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 70.04 42.57 43.15 4.98 -15.27 29.28 17.80 Source: Bloomberg

