The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.9 per cent (total return) for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now only 3.2 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark, however, is now bumping up against overbought, technically vulnerable levels according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). At 68, the index RSI is only marginally below the 70 sell signal that would indicate it’s overbought.

There is only one benchmark stock – TransAlta Corp. - trading at attractive oversold levels with an RSI below the 30 buy signal. Centerra Gold Inc. is right at the buy signal and CAE is close to oversold territory with an RSI of 31.

There are 26 companies trading in the overbought range above the RSI sell signal of 70. The five most extended stocks are Element Fleet Management Corp., Northland Power Inc., Martinrea International Inc. ATS Automation Tooling Systems and Brookfield Asset Management.

Six benchmark constituents are showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Alimentation Couche-Tard is the largest stock making new highs, followed by Dollarama Inc., Northland Power Inc., Element Fleet Management, Exchange Income Corp and Mullen Group.

The only company hitting new 52-week lows is cemetery operator Park Lawn Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ATD-T ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 3.82 12.71 60,823,697,684 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 4.26 25.47 22,968,480,279 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 7.14 22.71 10,771,414,097 EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 14.16 35.59 6,854,720,924 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 2.36 19.82 1,866,318,984 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 1.77 32.37 1,388,877,165

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -6.25 -27.23 1,020,993,360

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 25.39 12.73 13.70 -7.69 -8.73 #N/A N/A 18.06 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 30.03 6.62 10.24 -17.15 -31.28 1.60 21.00 CAE-T CAE INC 31.30 27.56 24.20 NAME RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 87.32 17.25 13.02 14.16 35.59 20.29 16.38 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 86.43 45.74 38.96 7.14 22.71 39.20 31.54 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 78.43 10.95 9.63 15.63 -3.71 38.38 5.11 ATA-T ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS 78.38 46.01 43.21 8.08 -8.42 30.64 18.44 BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A 77.65 68.55 67.80 6.28 -9.79 240.25 17.51 ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 77.61 7.13 5.58 13.54 33.97 #N/A N/A 15.95 SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 77.57 27.30 28.17 12.35 -11.55 46.53 17.84 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 77.51 193.00 171.52 19.03 -3.13 132.85 43.66 AFN-T AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC 77.30 39.50 34.45 17.88 25.75 37.86 11.97 QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN 76.46 77.22 70.79 0.22 2.75 18.81 19.31 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 76.02 73.14 71.50 4.80 3.84 2.80 8.16 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 75.62 14.93 12.34 1.77 32.37 17.57 10.57 SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC 75.41 40.54 38.21 7.33 2.44 13.08 10.81 BBD-B-T BOMBARDIER INC-B 75.11 32.67 35.41 15.56 -22.21 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 75.05 137.23 121.64 -0.11 -2.69 17.19 13.62 CHE-UN-T CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD 74.12 9.15 7.80 8.41 29.22 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 73.97 56.31 54.28 7.36 -20.15 76.30 31.08 BEI-U-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 73.32 50.74 52.61 6.26 -6.35 6.68 #N/A N/A TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 73.15 148.81 137.14 0.88 -0.72 245.41 40.47 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 72.77 180.76 165.70 1.00 5.23 44.79 34.40 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC 71.76 15.10 17.32 4.35 -21.27 #N/A N/A 18.70 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV 71.37 30.22 30.56 4.21 -2.73 17.43 #N/A N/A BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT 71.06 32.80 33.50 2.60 -10.58 5.35 #N/A N/A AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 70.93 18.47 18.13 1.43 3.58 28.56 18.96 HR-U-T H&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS 70.12 13.90 12.90 5.38 12.18 10.38 #N/A N/A EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 70.09 48.93 43.23 2.36 19.82 23.44 12.28 Source: Bloomberg

