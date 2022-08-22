The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now sits 3.5 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62 leaves it in technically neutral territory although far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are only two benchmark companies trading at attractive oversold RSIs below the buy signal. Centerra Gold is the most oversold stock, followed by CAE Inc.

There are 17 benchmark constituents trading at technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are, in order, Shawcor Ltd., Martinrea International Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., AG Growth International Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

There is only one S&P/TSX Composite member, ATCO Ltd., showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high.

There are eight stocks making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. CAE, Pan American Silver Corp. and Equinox Gold Corp. are the three largest companies making new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 1.70 15.76 5,521,956,404

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CAE-T CAE INC -5.12 -18.05 8,310,709,926 PAAS-T PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP -9.09 -32.60 4,404,203,167 EQX-T EQUINOX GOLD CORP -10.77 -42.87 1,491,722,740 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC -9.82 -38.02 1,313,898,740 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD -11.03 -25.02 1,229,658,719 FVI-T FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC -8.43 -36.23 919,731,607 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP -10.75 -57.87 795,076,387 NGD-T NEW GOLD INC -16.04 -52.91 607,080,113

Overbought and oversold stocks in the TSX Oversold RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 24.30 5.97 10.16 -9.82 -38.02 41.28 24.16 CAE-T CAE INC 27.38 26.15 32.20 -5.12 -18.05 40.00 23.20 Overbought SCL-T SHAWCOR LTD 85.60 7.89 5.43 29.56 60.69 N/A 7.65 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 81.29 11.45 9.63 4.57 0.69 40.13 5.35 EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 79.58 17.20 13.12 -0.29 35.19 20.24 16.27 AFN-T AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC 77.71 40.67 34.77 2.96 29.47 38.98 12.43 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 77.52 55.22 51.03 4.15 9.55 51.62 N/A NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 76.57 45.18 39.09 -1.22 21.21 38.73 29.80 TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 75.19 150.30 137.21 1.39 0.66 246.19 40.60 T-T TELUS CORP 74.70 30.74 30.60 2.09 5.35 25.50 22.92 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 74.68 33.27 35.61 2.37 -9.90 1.80 8.97 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 73.02 184.36 166.14 2.15 7.50 45.38 34.85 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 72.11 50.10 38.60 3.51 45.74 39.10 49.41 CP-T CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD 71.97 106.14 94.47 2.32 17.13 30.28 25.43 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 70.51 30.68 34.51 7.76 -20.77 7.46 6.22 ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 70.36 48.39 43.56 1.70 15.76 13.85 14.17 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 70.20 72.71 71.48 -0.59 3.23 2.78 8.11 STN-T STANTEC INC 70.13 65.77 63.50 1.34 -6.90 29.00 20.32 SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC 70.08 41.00 38.13 1.13 3.60 13.23 10.97 Source: Bloomberg

