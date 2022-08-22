The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now sits 3.5 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62 leaves it in technically neutral territory although far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.
There are only two benchmark companies trading at attractive oversold RSIs below the buy signal. Centerra Gold is the most oversold stock, followed by CAE Inc.
There are 17 benchmark constituents trading at technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are, in order, Shawcor Ltd., Martinrea International Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., AG Growth International Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
There is only one S&P/TSX Composite member, ATCO Ltd., showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high.
There are eight stocks making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. CAE, Pan American Silver Corp. and Equinox Gold Corp. are the three largest companies making new lows.