Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now sits 3.5 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62 leaves it in technically neutral territory although far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are only two benchmark companies trading at attractive oversold RSIs below the buy signal. Centerra Gold is the most oversold stock, followed by CAE Inc.

There are 17 benchmark constituents trading at technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are, in order, Shawcor Ltd., Martinrea International Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., AG Growth International Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

There is only one S&P/TSX Composite member, ATCO Ltd., showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high.

There are eight stocks making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. CAE, Pan American Silver Corp. and Equinox Gold Corp. are the three largest companies making new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I1.7015.765,521,956,404

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CAE-TCAE INC-5.12-18.058,310,709,926
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-9.09-32.604,404,203,167
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP-10.77-42.871,491,722,740
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC-9.82-38.021,313,898,740
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD-11.03-25.021,229,658,719
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-8.43-36.23919,731,607
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-10.75-57.87795,076,387
NGD-TNEW GOLD INC-16.04-52.91607,080,113

Overbought and oversold stocks in the TSX

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC24.305.9710.16-9.82-38.0241.2824.16
CAE-TCAE INC27.3826.1532.20-5.12-18.0540.0023.20
Overbought
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD85.607.895.4329.5660.69N/A7.65
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC81.2911.459.634.570.6940.135.35
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR79.5817.2013.12-0.2935.1920.2416.27
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC77.7140.6734.772.9629.4738.9812.43
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA77.5255.2251.034.159.5551.62N/A
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC76.5745.1839.09-1.2221.2138.7329.80
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP75.19150.30137.211.390.66246.1940.60
T-TTELUS CORP74.7030.7430.602.095.3525.5022.92
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC74.6833.2735.612.37-9.901.808.97
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC73.02184.36166.142.157.5045.3834.85
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A72.1150.1038.603.5145.7439.1049.41
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD71.97106.1494.472.3217.1330.2825.43
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC70.5130.6834.517.76-20.777.466.22
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I70.3648.3943.561.7015.7613.8514.17
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC70.2072.7171.48-0.593.232.788.11
STN-TSTANTEC INC70.1365.7763.501.34-6.9029.0020.32
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC70.0841.0038.131.133.6013.2310.97

Source: Bloomberg

