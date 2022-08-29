The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 4.6 per cent lower for 2022. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52 leaves it in technical neutral territory, close to the half way point between the oversold buy signal and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are four benchmark constituents trading at technically attractive, oversold RSIs below 30, fewer than I would have expected given Friday’s sell-off. In order, the most oversold companies are Open Text Corp., Centerra Gold Inc., Cineplex Inc. and CAE Inc.

There are eight technically vulnerable, overbought index stocks according to RSI this week. The five most overbought companies are Shawcor Ltd., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Nutrien Ltd., Northland Power Inc. and Capital Power Corp.

There are two S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Vermilion Energy Inc. and Advantage Energy Ltd.

There are 11 stocks hitting new 52-week lows and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The three largest stocks making new lows are Open Text Corp., Canadian Tire Corp and CAE Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 14.98 140.54 6,377,567,888 AAV-T ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD 3.02 61.00 2,269,428,593

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP -16.30 -30.09 11,213,705,859 CTC-A-T CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A -4.56 -8.93 9,918,045,082 CAE-T CAE INC -4.24 -21.53 7,856,242,806 NVEI-T NUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG -5.13 -51.30 5,627,584,564 PAAS-T PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP -1.10 -33.34 4,378,940,051 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN -3.10 -7.45 2,457,241,966 EQX-T EQUINOX GOLD CORP -0.41 -43.11 1,513,076,644 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC -0.37 -38.25 1,298,492,892 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD -3.94 -27.98 1,172,664,109 PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -4.48 -33.22 938,292,898 CF-T CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC -6.76 -46.06 789,146,258

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM Best PE Ratio OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP 21.89 41.31 54.29 -16.30 -30.09 19.21 9.79 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 25.25 5.92 10.05 -0.37 -38.25 40.96 23.84 CGX-T CINEPLEX INC 26.49 9.19 12.40 -6.48 -32.11 #N/A N/A 8.53 CAE-T CAE INC 29.31 24.69 31.82 -4.24 -21.53 37.77 21.81 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM Best PE Ratio SCL-T SHAWCOR LTD 81.82 8.21 5.49 4.06 67.21 #N/A N/A 7.96 BIP-U-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 79.35 56.05 51.18 1.65 11.36 52.43 #N/A N/A NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD 77.09 129.78 108.65 11.47 39.10 8.33 6.06 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 76.65 45.62 39.25 1.11 22.55 39.10 25.22 CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 74.24 51.40 42.67 2.02 34.04 21.09 18.30 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 71.98 38.48 23.69 14.98 140.54 3.48 5.07 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 71.37 46.08 43.57 7.33 32.20 4.62 7.79 TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 70.22 132.56 121.43 5.54 -0.76 16.50 13.10 Source: Bloomberg

