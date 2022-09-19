The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 1.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and is now 6.7 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45 leaves it still in neutral technical territory although closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are five index constituents trading with attractive RSIs below the oversold buy signal of 30. These are, in order, Corus Entertainment Inc., Open Text Corp., Laurentian Bank of Canada, TransAlta Renewables Inc. and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT.

There are two technically vulnerable benchmark stocks trading with RSIs above the 70 sell signal – Waste Connections Inc. and Shawcor Ltd.

There are, unsurprisingly, no companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are eight S&P/TSX stocks making new lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap LB-T OPEN TEXT CORP -5.41 -35.68 10,228,864,031 EQB-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE -3.55 -29.85 3,190,699,345 MX-T METHANEX CORP -7.48 -11.54 3,070,909,893 SPB-T SUPERIOR PLUS CORP -2.46 -14.09 2,162,352,501 DND-T EQB INC -6.82 -27.56 1,679,777,205 PLC-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA -3.92 -16.45 1,419,022,351 DIR-UN-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -12.32 -71.26 890,644,427 OTEX-T PARK LAWN CORP -7.21 -38.51 863,771,286

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 20.72 2.65 4.38 -14.26 -41.54 3.83 4.77 OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP 25.61 37.91 52.58 -5.41 -35.68 17.19 8.74 LB-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 27.53 32.83 40.66 -3.92 -16.45 6.78 6.53 RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 28.26 16.65 17.62 -2.63 -7.51 32.33 21.62 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT 29.94 11.99 13.18 -5.22 -9.59 12.10 #N/A N/A OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 74.93 192.20 167.64 0.80 12.07 46.15 35.41 SCL-T SHAWCOR LTD 71.92 8.56 5.71 9.18 74.34 #N/A N/A 8.09 Source: Bloomberg

