 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite was higher by another 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 11.9 per cent higher for 2021.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark as a whole remains overbought with a reading of 72 that is above the sell signal of 70.

There are no index members trading at attractive, oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30 this week. Two cannabis stocks, Hexo Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. are closest with RSIs of 34.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 27 benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels above the 70 sell signal.

Stantec Inc. is the most overbought company in the index, followed by takeout target Shaw Communications Inc.. Waste Connections Inc., Dollarama Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Interfor Corp are next.

Other prominent names on the overbought list include Canadian Tire Corp., Hydro One Ltd., National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and George Weston Ltd.

Once again there are no stocks hitting either new 52-week highs or lows and once again I’m confused about it. I’m starting to think it’s a quirk of Fridays – the volatility that causes new highs and lows is consistently happening on other days of the week.

This week's overbought stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
STN-TSTANTEC INC84.3459.2244.256.1543.0331.1525.37
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B81.8934.8724.574.5659.1723.9725.09
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC81.03146.07132.681.7612.1151.8538.61
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC78.8157.4150.741.8611.2832.0225.21
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC77.5935.0428.891.5416.67#N-A N-A11.16
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP77.5734.7920.625.8342.837.983.67
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A75.70194.63154.405.9616.9815.2014.02
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP75.38162.55145.082.829.0323.7217.71
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A74.998.425.9611.1724.78#N-A N-A143.15
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA74.7734.5928.511.6519.5911.449.96
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP73.32171.64175.061.337.7253.2343.48
H-THYDRO ONE LTD72.9830.4128.602.557.7410.2719.97
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC72.9553.0745.344.0814.9817.0616.22
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA72.0187.5572.062.2323.7313.2811.58
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR71.9241.0529.876.9338.2361.1127.54
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP71.87203.99173.385.1318.7177.8944.58
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST71.8215.4813.601.7014.1715.35#N-A N-A
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING71.81113.2578.922.2636.6223.6115.26
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT71.7614.1912.991.9311.0814.53#N-A N-A
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA71.63118.37102.991.1814.4414.6312.13
CFP-TCANFOR CORP71.4332.8220.355.2538.607.174.23
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD71.03574.58447.190.5535.77#N-A N-A7.14
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD70.95113.1899.121.0619.5019.2915.21
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN70.6317.3814.530.0629.6720.47#N-A N-A
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP70.5044.0034.51-0.051.20#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD70.239.8711.304.29-6.2127.2016.93
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC70.051876.101597.581.0114.9264.7533.30

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies