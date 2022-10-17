Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to sit 11.5 per cent lower for 2022. In terms of technical analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41 leaves the benchmark in the lower end of neutral territory, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 26 index constituents trading in the attractive technical range below the RSI buy signal of 30. The five most oversold stocks are TransAlta Renewables Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Cogeco Communications Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Blackberry Ltd.

There are no benchmark stocks trading at overbought levels above the 70 sell signal this week.

Two stocks are showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Element Fleet Management Corp. and Winpak Ltd. There are 14 stocks hitting new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR6.8738.916,983,289,349
WPK-TWINPAK LTD5.4928.423,097,250,000

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A-5.24-30.5388,334,994,994
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER-7.50-12.5218,521,504,016
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B-2.73-13.795,685,120,328
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG-8.21-56.245,347,946,257
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP-5.16-16.104,506,109,895
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC-5.84-28.973,501,252,282
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD-11.92-53.133,354,786,327
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC-3.40-34.283,019,831,828
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY-9.19-19.562,996,436,342
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP-4.04-51.632,427,544,900
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN-2.16-24.282,058,143,177
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD-4.46-17.621,950,028,013
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME-3.39-1.591,562,468,525
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP-0.68-43.29796,986,603

Oversold stocks on the TSX

NAMERSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC16.4112.8517.25-5.84-28.9724.9517.34
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER17.1938.8346.22-7.50-12.52#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC20.1265.0793.79-3.40-34.287.047.19
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY20.5714.5718.28-9.19-19.56157.9172.85
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD21.815.778.25-11.92-53.13#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES23.5614.5017.99-3.39-18.9021.0913.79
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA24.2846.0751.74-3.86-8.8640.8053.00
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP24.4942.4844.19-5.4610.7817.4313.30
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A24.5234.1438.19-2.71-4.8612.6114.73
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN24.978.6711.58-2.16-24.28#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
H-THYDRO ONE LTD25.5931.3334.00-4.61-3.4618.3219.24
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME26.3624.7030.66-3.39-1.5915.0917.21
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A26.3638.8340.39-5.4511.9464.0139.87
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP26.8511.1113.42-5.07-21.89#N-A N-A18.93
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B26.9524.0028.71-2.73-13.799.498.73
CCO-TCAMECO CORP27.1030.3531.86-19.507.03244.9267.00
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I27.2340.6244.23-2.21-2.8811.6211.53
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP28.124.145.79-5.56-23.19#N-A N-A10.47
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC28.428.389.43-4.84-26.9829.373.96
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING28.7522.6528.51-0.67-39.167.947.38
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC28.8338.1039.97-2.411.5932.6620.81
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC29.05174.63169.27-3.170.8640.7231.68
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT29.2010.3112.920.00-23.0610.41#N-A N-A
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A29.3353.5465.09-5.24-30.53175.9113.39
EMA-TEMERA INC29.4653.2360.81-2.24-14.5313.5117.25
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH29.582.304.16-2.17-50.363.324.12

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story