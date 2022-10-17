The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to sit 11.5 per cent lower for 2022. In terms of technical analysis, the
Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41 leaves the benchmark in the lower end of neutral territory, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.
There are 26 index constituents trading in the attractive technical range below the RSI buy signal of 30. The five most oversold stocks are TransAlta Renewables Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Cogeco Communications Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Blackberry Ltd.
There are no benchmark stocks trading at overbought levels above the 70 sell signal this week.
Two stocks are showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Element Fleet Management Corp. and Winpak Ltd. There are 14 stocks hitting new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.
Stocks jumping to 52-week highs
Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap
EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 6.87 38.91 6,983,289,349
WPK-T WINPAK LTD 5.49 28.42 3,097,250,000
Stocks falling to 52-week lows
Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap
BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A -5.24 -30.53 88,334,994,994
BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER -7.50 -12.52 18,521,504,016
QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B -2.73 -13.79 5,685,120,328
NVEI-T NUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG -8.21 -56.24 5,347,946,257
PKI-T PARKLAND CORP -5.16 -16.10 4,506,109,895
RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC -5.84 -28.97 3,501,252,282
BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD -11.92 -53.13 3,354,786,327
CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC -3.40 -34.28 3,019,831,828
INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY -9.19 -19.56 2,996,436,342
CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP -4.04 -51.63 2,427,544,900
CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN -2.16 -24.28 2,058,143,177
SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD -4.46 -17.62 1,950,028,013
WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME -3.39 -1.59 1,562,468,525
PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -0.68 -43.29 796,986,603
Oversold stocks on the TSX
NAME RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO
RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 16.41 12.85 17.25 -5.84 -28.97 24.95 17.34
BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 17.19 38.83 46.22 -7.50 -12.52 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A
CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 20.12 65.07 93.79 -3.40 -34.28 7.04 7.19
INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 20.57 14.57 18.28 -9.19 -19.56 157.91 72.85
BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD 21.81 5.77 8.25 -11.92 -53.13 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A
AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 23.56 14.50 17.99 -3.39 -18.90 21.09 13.79
BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 24.28 46.07 51.74 -3.86 -8.86 40.80 53.00
CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 24.49 42.48 44.19 -5.46 10.78 17.43 13.30
CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 24.52 34.14 38.19 -2.71 -4.86 12.61 14.73
CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 24.97 8.67 11.58 -2.16 -24.28 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A
H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 25.59 31.33 34.00 -4.61 -3.46 18.32 19.24
WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 26.36 24.70 30.66 -3.39 -1.59 15.09 17.21
BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 26.36 38.83 40.39 -5.45 11.94 64.01 39.87
TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 26.85 11.11 13.42 -5.07 -21.89 #N-A N-A 18.93
QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 26.95 24.00 28.71 -2.73 -13.79 9.49 8.73
CCO-T CAMECO CORP 27.10 30.35 31.86 -19.50 7.03 244.92 67.00
ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 27.23 40.62 44.23 -2.21 -2.88 11.62 11.53
ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 28.12 4.14 5.79 -5.56 -23.19 #N-A N-A 10.47
MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 28.42 8.38 9.43 -4.84 -26.98 29.37 3.96
ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 28.75 22.65 28.51 -0.67 -39.16 7.94 7.38
NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 28.83 38.10 39.97 -2.41 1.59 32.66 20.81
WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 29.05 174.63 169.27 -3.17 0.86 40.72 31.68
NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT 29.20 10.31 12.92 0.00 -23.06 10.41 #N-A N-A
BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A 29.33 53.54 65.09 -5.24 -30.53 175.91 13.39
EMA-T EMERA INC 29.46 53.23 60.81 -2.24 -14.53 13.51 17.25
CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 29.58 2.30 4.16 -2.17 -50.36 3.32 4.12
Source: Bloomberg
