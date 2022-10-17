The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to sit 11.5 per cent lower for 2022. In terms of technical analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41 leaves the benchmark in the lower end of neutral territory, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 26 index constituents trading in the attractive technical range below the RSI buy signal of 30. The five most oversold stocks are TransAlta Renewables Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Cogeco Communications Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Blackberry Ltd.

There are no benchmark stocks trading at overbought levels above the 70 sell signal this week.

Two stocks are showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Element Fleet Management Corp. and Winpak Ltd. There are 14 stocks hitting new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 6.87 38.91 6,983,289,349 WPK-T WINPAK LTD 5.49 28.42 3,097,250,000

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A -5.24 -30.53 88,334,994,994 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER -7.50 -12.52 18,521,504,016 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B -2.73 -13.79 5,685,120,328 NVEI-T NUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG -8.21 -56.24 5,347,946,257 PKI-T PARKLAND CORP -5.16 -16.10 4,506,109,895 RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC -5.84 -28.97 3,501,252,282 BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD -11.92 -53.13 3,354,786,327 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC -3.40 -34.28 3,019,831,828 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY -9.19 -19.56 2,996,436,342 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP -4.04 -51.63 2,427,544,900 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN -2.16 -24.28 2,058,143,177 SSL-T SANDSTORM GOLD LTD -4.46 -17.62 1,950,028,013 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME -3.39 -1.59 1,562,468,525 PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -0.68 -43.29 796,986,603

Oversold stocks on the TSX NAME RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 16.41 12.85 17.25 -5.84 -28.97 24.95 17.34 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 17.19 38.83 46.22 -7.50 -12.52 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 20.12 65.07 93.79 -3.40 -34.28 7.04 7.19 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 20.57 14.57 18.28 -9.19 -19.56 157.91 72.85 BB-T BLACKBERRY LTD 21.81 5.77 8.25 -11.92 -53.13 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 23.56 14.50 17.99 -3.39 -18.90 21.09 13.79 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 24.28 46.07 51.74 -3.86 -8.86 40.80 53.00 CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 24.49 42.48 44.19 -5.46 10.78 17.43 13.30 CU-T CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A 24.52 34.14 38.19 -2.71 -4.86 12.61 14.73 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 24.97 8.67 11.58 -2.16 -24.28 #N-A N-A #N-A N-A H-T HYDRO ONE LTD 25.59 31.33 34.00 -4.61 -3.46 18.32 19.24 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 26.36 24.70 30.66 -3.39 -1.59 15.09 17.21 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 26.36 38.83 40.39 -5.45 11.94 64.01 39.87 TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 26.85 11.11 13.42 -5.07 -21.89 #N-A N-A 18.93 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 26.95 24.00 28.71 -2.73 -13.79 9.49 8.73 CCO-T CAMECO CORP 27.10 30.35 31.86 -19.50 7.03 244.92 67.00 ACO-X-T ATCO LTD -CLASS I 27.23 40.62 44.23 -2.21 -2.88 11.62 11.53 ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 28.12 4.14 5.79 -5.56 -23.19 #N-A N-A 10.47 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 28.42 8.38 9.43 -4.84 -26.98 29.37 3.96 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 28.75 22.65 28.51 -0.67 -39.16 7.94 7.38 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC 28.83 38.10 39.97 -2.41 1.59 32.66 20.81 WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 29.05 174.63 169.27 -3.17 0.86 40.72 31.68 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT 29.20 10.31 12.92 0.00 -23.06 10.41 #N-A N-A BAM-A-T BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A 29.33 53.54 65.09 -5.24 -30.53 175.91 13.39 EMA-T EMERA INC 29.46 53.23 60.81 -2.24 -14.53 13.51 17.25 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 29.58 2.30 4.16 -2.17 -50.36 3.32 4.12 Source: Bloomberg

