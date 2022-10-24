The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a healthy 2.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 9.0 per cent lower year to date.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in technically neutral territory with a reading of 50 that is exactly mid way between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 10 oversold, technically attractive index members trading below the 30 buy signal. The five most oversold companies are Chartwell Retirement Residences, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, ECN Capital Corp. and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc..

There is only one technically vulnerable, overbought index stock with an RSI above 70 this week – Secure Energy Services Inc. There is also one company showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and that is Enerplus Corp.

There are five S&P/TSX Composite stocks making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ERF-T ENERPLUS CORP 9.36 73.18 5,305,109,928

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER -0.96 -13.36 17,957,826,490 PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP -3.81 -34.35 3,640,238,621 MFI-T MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC -5.46 -30.33 2,477,784,498 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN -4.19 -27.45 1,911,961,643 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH -4.44 -52.57 430,686,886

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 24.59 8.24 11.49 -4.19 -27.45 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 25.07 23.95 30.62 -2.17 -3.72 14.64 16.69 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER 25.14 38.23 46.10 -0.96 -13.36 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 25.23 3.83 5.76 -6.13 -27.90 #N/A N/A 9.63 ZZZ-T SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING 26.63 21.65 28.13 -3.13 -41.07 7.59 7.05 PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP 27.17 81.23 102.99 -3.81 -34.35 19.65 14.28 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A 27.77 37.02 40.50 -3.47 8.05 61.03 39.64 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY 27.93 14.60 18.19 0.48 -19.17 158.24 72.64 CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 28.84 2.15 4.10 -4.44 -52.57 4.27 4.33 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 29.23 65.21 92.93 0.69 -33.82 7.06 7.20 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO SES-T SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC 70.57 7.06 6.08 8.12 34.75 17.59 13.32 Source: Bloomberg

