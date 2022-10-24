Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a healthy 2.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 9.0 per cent lower year to date.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the index in technically neutral territory with a reading of 50 that is exactly mid way between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 10 oversold, technically attractive index members trading below the 30 buy signal. The five most oversold companies are Chartwell Retirement Residences, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, ECN Capital Corp. and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc..

There is only one technically vulnerable, overbought index stock with an RSI above 70 this week – Secure Energy Services Inc. There is also one company showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and that is Enerplus Corp.

There are five S&P/TSX Composite stocks making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP9.3673.185,305,109,928

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER-0.96-13.3617,957,826,490
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP-3.81-34.353,640,238,621
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC-5.46-30.332,477,784,498
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN-4.19-27.451,911,961,643
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH-4.44-52.57430,686,886

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN24.598.2411.49-4.19-27.45#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME25.0723.9530.62-2.17-3.7214.6416.69
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER25.1438.2346.10-0.96-13.36#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP25.233.835.76-6.13-27.90#N/A N/A9.63
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING26.6321.6528.13-3.13-41.077.597.05
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP27.1781.23102.99-3.81-34.3519.6514.28
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A27.7737.0240.50-3.478.0561.0339.64
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY27.9314.6018.190.48-19.17158.2472.64
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH28.842.154.10-4.44-52.574.274.33
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC29.2365.2192.930.69-33.827.067.20
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC70.577.066.088.1234.7517.5913.32

Source: Bloomberg

