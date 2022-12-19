Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now m5.6 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36 leaves it in technically neutral territory although closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

The are 12 index members trading with attractive RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are TransAlta Renewables Inc., Hexo Corp., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Imperial Oil Ltd. and Telus Corp. BCE Inc. and Bank of Montreal are also on the list.

There are only four overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark constituents this week trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 – Bombardier Inc., Home Capital Group Inc., Torex Gold Resources Inc., and Shawcor Ltd.

Only one stock is showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high and that is Boyd Group Services Inc.

The 11 companies making new lows are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five biggest companies making new lows are CIBC, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Tire Corp and Algonquin Power and Utilities.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC1.369.984,701,122,154

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE-5.26-21.9750,283,221,001
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA-7.42-11.4725,911,682,031
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER-1.00-16.3616,958,871,905
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A-4.31-18.218,861,784,842
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES-3.78-46.416,479,058,211
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT-2.93-35.563,349,581,903
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC-20.09-36.322,994,211,174
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC-3.21-46.212,793,060,757
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT-1.52-25.232,342,686,746
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP-5.66-44.881,155,742,091
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD-12.48-36.661,037,301,909

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIO
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC18.4411.2716.53-20.09-36.3227.95
HEXO-THEXO CORP20.040.165.00-27.91-82.39#N/A N/A
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE24.1655.4466.25-5.26-21.978.16
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD25.8563.8664.21-6.3943.086.79
T-TTELUS CORP26.2727.0330.01-3.81-5.1019.93
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA27.0243.8251.29-7.42-11.47187.67
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP27.7855.1765.97-4.45-2.2712.63
BCE-TBCE INC28.2560.3964.98-3.24-2.8017.75
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES28.859.4116.68-3.78-46.419.13
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP29.145.756.51-1.0347.067.07
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES29.5671.8074.34-2.7243.017.02
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL29.99120.63131.43-4.38-7.749.12
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIO
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B78.2654.5532.673.4329.88#N/A N/A
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC76.4042.4230.75-0.8410.5111.16
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC74.4915.9111.954.8120.996.17
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD71.0013.337.321.29171.4938.93

