The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now m5.6 per cent lower for 2022. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36 leaves it in technically neutral territory although closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

The are 12 index members trading with attractive RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are TransAlta Renewables Inc., Hexo Corp., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Imperial Oil Ltd. and Telus Corp. BCE Inc. and Bank of Montreal are also on the list.

There are only four overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark constituents this week trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 – Bombardier Inc., Home Capital Group Inc., Torex Gold Resources Inc., and Shawcor Ltd.

Only one stock is showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high and that is Boyd Group Services Inc.

The 11 companies making new lows are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five biggest companies making new lows are CIBC, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Tire Corp and Algonquin Power and Utilities.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 1.36 9.98 4,701,122,154

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE -5.26 -21.97 50,283,221,001 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA -7.42 -11.47 25,911,682,031 BEP-UN-T BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER -1.00 -16.36 16,958,871,905 CTC-A-T CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A -4.31 -18.21 8,861,784,842 AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES -3.78 -46.41 6,479,058,211 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT -2.93 -35.56 3,349,581,903 RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC -20.09 -36.32 2,994,211,174 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC -3.21 -46.21 2,793,060,757 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -1.52 -25.23 2,342,686,746 IFP-T INTERFOR CORP -5.66 -44.88 1,155,742,091 WDO-T WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD -12.48 -36.66 1,037,301,909

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC 18.44 11.27 16.53 -20.09 -36.32 27.95 HEXO-T HEXO CORP 20.04 0.16 5.00 -27.91 -82.39 #N/A N/A CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 24.16 55.44 66.25 -5.26 -21.97 8.16 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 25.85 63.86 64.21 -6.39 43.08 6.79 T-T TELUS CORP 26.27 27.03 30.01 -3.81 -5.10 19.93 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA 27.02 43.82 51.29 -7.42 -11.47 187.67 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP 27.78 55.17 65.97 -4.45 -2.27 12.63 BCE-T BCE INC 28.25 60.39 64.98 -3.24 -2.80 17.75 AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES 28.85 9.41 16.68 -3.78 -46.41 9.13 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 29.14 5.75 6.51 -1.03 47.06 7.07 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 29.56 71.80 74.34 -2.72 43.01 7.02 BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL 29.99 120.63 131.43 -4.38 -7.74 9.12 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BBD-B-T BOMBARDIER INC-B 78.26 54.55 32.67 3.43 29.88 #N/A N/A HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 76.40 42.42 30.75 -0.84 10.51 11.16 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 74.49 15.91 11.95 4.81 20.99 6.17 SCL-T SHAWCOR LTD 71.00 13.33 7.32 1.29 171.49 38.93

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.