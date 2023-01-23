Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 5.9 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66 leaves it in the higher reaches of technical neutral territory, far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the technically attractive, oversold range below the RSI buy signal of 30.

There are no index constituents trading at oversold levels below the RSI buy signal this week. There are 20 overbought, technically vulnerable stocks led by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Dream Industrial REIT, Parex Resources Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Endeavour Mining PLC

There are seven stocks showing strong price momentum  by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc., Yamana Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc.

There are no companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC2.779.9949,273,485,980
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC0.379.187,889,838,636
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A1.569.285,883,404,861
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD1.716.735,531,497,159
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC4.1614.082,486,192,221
DPM-TDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC17.1136.711,714,955,489
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP4.8910.401,552,451,113

Overbought stocks on the TSX

NAMERSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN80.889.6810.265.6814.69#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE78.6113.6512.544.9216.7715.30#N/A N/A
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC77.5622.8922.066.6113.604.413.14
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC74.3534.3632.140.889.781.569.64
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC74.1533.0227.822.3913.9455.7118.66
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC73.502325.152026.472.779.9950.0932.54
MX-TMETHANEX CORP73.3360.6953.431.5118.407.0916.02
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST72.4253.5048.953.568.237.01#N/A N/A
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC72.078.026.534.1614.0812.7911.59
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST71.9414.0512.71-0.999.778.55#N/A N/A
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP71.7960.4749.611.4314.3129.4539.85
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC71.4442.5831.240.660.0011.218.64
CLS-TCELESTICA INC71.2217.3813.91-0.1713.8911.106.56
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD71.159.967.352.8916.63#N/A N/A9.43
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP70.7315.8914.734.1317.626.714.94
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME70.7179.4078.754.8514.9419.73#N/A N/A
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC70.6110.7011.821.5217.4559.0718.35
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP70.4944.2644.771.3310.3241.9510.46
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA70.1747.6345.260.7811.6014.1120.27
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B70.027362.2734.92387.58465819.13143#N/A N/A41.77099871

Source: Bloomberg

