The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 5.9 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66 leaves it in the higher reaches of technical neutral territory, far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the technically attractive, oversold range below the RSI buy signal of 30.

There are no index constituents trading at oversold levels below the RSI buy signal this week. There are 20 overbought, technically vulnerable stocks led by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Dream Industrial REIT, Parex Resources Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Endeavour Mining PLC

There are seven stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc., Yamana Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc.

There are no companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 2.77 9.99 49,273,485,980 YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 0.37 9.18 7,889,838,636 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 1.56 9.28 5,883,404,861 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 1.71 6.73 5,531,497,159 SES-T SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC 4.16 14.08 2,486,192,221 DPM-T DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC 17.11 36.71 1,714,955,489 PD-T PRECISION DRILLING CORP 4.89 10.40 1,552,451,113

Overbought stocks on the TSX NAME RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 80.88 9.68 10.26 5.68 14.69 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A DIR-UN-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE 78.61 13.65 12.54 4.92 16.77 15.30 #N/A N/A PXT-T PAREX RESOURCES INC 77.56 22.89 22.06 6.61 13.60 4.41 3.14 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 74.35 34.36 32.14 0.88 9.78 1.56 9.64 EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 74.15 33.02 27.82 2.39 13.94 55.71 18.66 CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 73.50 2325.15 2026.47 2.77 9.99 50.09 32.54 MX-T METHANEX CORP 73.33 60.69 53.43 1.51 18.40 7.09 16.02 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 72.42 53.50 48.95 3.56 8.23 7.01 #N/A N/A SES-T SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC 72.07 8.02 6.53 4.16 14.08 12.79 11.59 IIP-UN-T INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST 71.94 14.05 12.71 -0.99 9.77 8.55 #N/A N/A WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 71.79 60.47 49.61 1.43 14.31 29.45 39.85 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 71.44 42.58 31.24 0.66 0.00 11.21 8.64 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 71.22 17.38 13.91 -0.17 13.89 11.10 6.56 EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 71.15 9.96 7.35 2.89 16.63 #N/A N/A 9.43 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 70.73 15.89 14.73 4.13 17.62 6.71 4.94 GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME 70.71 79.40 78.75 4.85 14.94 19.73 #N/A N/A ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 70.61 10.70 11.82 1.52 17.45 59.07 18.35 OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP 70.49 44.26 44.77 1.33 10.32 41.95 10.46 CAR-UN-T CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA 70.17 47.63 45.26 0.78 11.60 14.11 20.27 BBD-B-T BOMBARDIER INC-B 70.0273 62.27 34.9238 7.584658 19.13143 #N/A N/A 41.77099871 Source: Bloomberg

