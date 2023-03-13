The S&P/TSX Composite endured a bit of a beating for the trading week ending with Friday’s close, falling 3.9 per cent. This wiped out more than half of the year to date return which is now 2.6 per cent.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the benchmark at 32 leaves it far closer to the oversold, technically attractive buy signal of 30 than the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70.

Real estate and financials dominate the list of 26 index stocks trading at oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. First Capital REIT is the most oversold stock in the benchmark. Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal and Brookfield Corp. are also among the ten most oversold companies in the index.

There are only two stocks trading at overbought levels above the RSI sell signal of 70 and they are Stella-Jones Inc. and Africa Oil Corp. Stella-Jones is also the only stock showing strong price momentum by hitting a new 52-week high.

There are nine stocks making new 52-week lows and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new lows are Brookfield Corp., Cogeco Communications Inc., Baytex Energy Corp., Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT and Tilray Brands Inc.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC 8.86 13.91 3,257,018,708

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BN-T BROOKFIELD CORP -10.43 -2.36 67,980,446,785 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC -7.59 -17.67 2,785,136,125 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP -10.99 -17.43 2,735,548,961 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -3.44 -1.30 2,211,209,429 TLRY-T TILRAY BRANDS INC -11.61 -8.72 2,061,906,997 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -8.39 -9.55 1,405,491,548 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC -5.57 -14.02 1,252,356,673 CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC -7.32 -22.67 1,012,330,572 AX-UN-T ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT -3.78 -5.65 973,768,737