The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite inched higher by 0.08 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now up 10.6 per cent year-to-date.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark sits in technically neutral territory with a 52 reading that is close to half way between the RSI oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

Canadian National Railway Co. is once again the only officially oversold stock in the index with an RSI of 26. Eldorado Gold Corp. is right at the border of oversold territory with an RSI right at 30, while Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Open Text Corp. are at 31.

There are 17 S&P/TSX Composite members trading at oversold levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal.

IGM Financial Inc. is the most overbought stock in the index followed by Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Power Corp of Canada. Other prominent names on the overbought list include takeout target Shaw Communications Inc., Riocan REIT, Imperial Oil Ltd., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO26.14134.98139.48-2.59-5.0324.5121.84
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP30.45
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER30.74
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP31.20
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC83.6944.4934.785.6129.0114.1911.64
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC81.7635.9029.461.1419.01#N/A N/A11.42
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA79.7536.5029.082.7024.1312.0810.49
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B79.5835.8025.202.7761.9024.6125.70
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR77.1815.0312.433.0113.0120.3216.57
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR75.7621.3216.982.8327.61#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC75.66107.9772.538.9464.8730.1721.36
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD74.8223.0218.686.4924.7117.1613.39
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD74.4936.7024.2011.9548.09#N/A N/A10.62
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA74.2289.4373.421.5025.7613.5711.83
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP73.6244.3535.390.252.00#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME73.5116.4614.270.7016.3237.40#N/A N/A
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO71.6942.0930.954.1932.4311.877.79
KEY-TKEYERA CORP71.3327.9923.539.0027.3617.7617.08
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING70.9435.1925.184.0432.2620.4417.19
CHE-UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD70.398.035.908.1133.20#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE70.37128.65109.411.0018.9013.1110.80

Source: Bloomberg

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

