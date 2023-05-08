Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 7.1 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55 leaves it in neutral technical territory, between the oversold buy signal of 70 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are nine index stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. In order, the five most oversold companies are Altus Group Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Colliers International Group and Gildan Activewear.

There are 14 benchmark constituents with technically vulnerable RSIs above the sell signal of 70. The top five are Bellus Health Inc., Shopify Inc., Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Transalta Corp and Home Capital Group Inc.

There are six S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. These are Shopify, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Open Text Corp., Lundin Gold Inc., Ero Copper Corp and Torex Gold Resources. There are no index stocks making new lows this week.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A26.5176.64105,892,499,135
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP4.2932.2231,571,874,214
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP7.9939.0915,002,124,682
LUG-TLUNDIN GOLD INC7.8641.504,383,455,929
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP3.2647.802,548,937,351
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC10.1757.492,103,219,714

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD16.0444.2053.23-17.84-17.9942.3523.14
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP23.67160.37155.68-9.994.2481.2835.25
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC25.207.789.73-21.97-8.47#N/A N/A1.79
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTL GR-SUBORD VOT28.13121.65139.95-15.57-2.1938.8512.36
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC28.7839.4940.70-10.497.1510.539.56
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI28.8027.2329.85-8.292.6924.7418.22
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP29.139.4410.67-6.07-14.5647.9718.05
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD29.6114.5716.651.04-11.13132.45238.85
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BLU-TBELLUS HEALTH INC81.1919.3712.70-1.1274.82#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A79.1783.0452.3226.5176.64#N/A N/A171.27
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD76.0242.3037.713.8317.7014.8617.85
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP75.8512.7412.305.465.7334.5733.09
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC74.9743.4935.91-0.142.5012.018.33
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC72.9221.0816.7511.0124.00#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP72.8145.5545.733.15-0.318.8111.81
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC72.4922.9020.0418.048.6247.8716.25
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP72.164.342.7311.8625.07#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC71.5224.4914.6710.1757.499.2611.91
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN70.649.349.215.4213.16#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP70.5816.0510.707.2142.1622.4825.64
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A70.5618.4712.935.4835.2359.7028.01
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC70.2938.5333.150.0324.841.7110.56

Source: Bloomberg

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story