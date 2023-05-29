The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 4.0 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38 – in neutral technical territory but closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI Sell signal of 70.

There are 18 index members with attractive RSIs below the buy signal of 30. The five most oversold companies are H&R REIT, Canopy Growth Corp., First Majestic Silver Corp., Nutrien Ltd. and Enbridge Inc. Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. are also on the list.

There are only three stocks trading with RSIs above the overbought sell signal - Bellus Health Inc., Westshore Terminal Investment Corp. and Celestica Inc.

There are four S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The stocks are Restaurant Brands International, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Open Text Corp. and Kinaxis Inc.

The largest stocks on the eight-member list of 52-week lows are Enbridge Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Gibson Energy Inc. and First Majestic Silver Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN 0.73 14.85 45,276,516,439 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 2.37 25.81 25,787,830,254 OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP 1.05 42.51 15,370,341,422 KXS-T KINAXIS INC 2.26 24.30 5,339,325,639

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC -2.44 -4.55 98,905,443,264 NTR-T NUTRIEN LTD -9.10 -22.44 37,757,370,475 GEI-T GIBSON ENERGY INC -1.94 -8.66 3,022,725,546 FR-T FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP -6.79 -30.55 2,178,887,679 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -3.18 -17.61 1,831,582,619 TLRY-T TILRAY BRANDS INC -22.87 -31.06 1,563,560,083 PD-T PRECISION DRILLING CORP -3.38 -41.56 831,677,571 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -17.24 -61.78 619,196,352