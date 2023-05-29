Skip to main content
The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 2.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 4.0 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38 – in neutral technical territory but closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI Sell signal of 70.

There are 18 index members with attractive RSIs below the buy signal of 30. The five most oversold companies are H&R REIT, Canopy Growth Corp., First Majestic Silver Corp., Nutrien Ltd. and Enbridge Inc. Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. are also on the list.

There are only three stocks trading with RSIs above the overbought sell signal  - Bellus Health Inc., Westshore Terminal Investment Corp. and Celestica Inc.

There are four S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The stocks are Restaurant Brands International, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Open Text Corp. and Kinaxis Inc.

The largest stocks on the eight-member list of 52-week lows are Enbridge Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Gibson Energy Inc. and First Majestic Silver Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN0.7314.8545,276,516,439
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD2.3725.8125,787,830,254
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP1.0542.5115,370,341,422
KXS-TKINAXIS INC2.2624.305,339,325,639

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC-2.44-4.5598,905,443,264
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD-9.10-22.4437,757,370,475
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC-1.94-8.663,022,725,546
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP-6.79-30.552,178,887,679
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT-3.18-17.611,831,582,619
TLRY-TTILRAY BRANDS INC-22.87-31.061,563,560,083
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP-3.38-41.56831,677,571
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-17.24-61.78619,196,352

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS20.2910.2112.12-0.78-14.348.177.79
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP21.051.203.48-17.24-61.78#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP23.847.8210.45-6.79-30.55#N/A N/A19.61
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD23.9976.11105.37-9.10-22.444.808.39
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC24.0548.8553.28-2.44-4.5514.3516.89
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC24.576.917.53-1.410.38#N/A N/A6.79
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B24.8461.5160.99-6.69-2.1416.2312.62
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD24.9132.1037.11-6.69-17.7422.6919.18
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP25.0320.2222.44-4.76-7.46#N/A N/A22.93
T-TTELUS CORP25.3726.3428.09-3.802.1319.6324.32
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP27.2123.1423.04-4.100.3223.2216.09
TLRY-TTILRAY BRANDS INC27.572.534.17-22.87-31.06#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EDR-TENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP27.624.234.56-3.64-3.42193.8823.91
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A27.8336.3237.44-4.471.4712.1315.10
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC28.1121.8025.20-5.13-9.4720.3716.06
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT28.6413.7614.23-1.22-5.197.35#N/A N/A
OSK-TOSISKO MINING INC29.373.103.32-3.43-11.43#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT29.557.609.99-3.18-17.61#N/A N/A10.41
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BLU-TBELLUS HEALTH INC79.3719.7913.161.7078.61#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME75.1131.3426.330.6441.5526.7619.09
CLS-TCELESTICA INC73.3417.5015.3113.3414.6810.246.22

Source: Bloomberg

