The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 4.7 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47 leaves it in neutral technical territory between the attractive oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are nine index members trading with promising RSIs below the 30 buy signal. The most oversold stock is Rogers Communications Inc., followed by Telus Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Nuvei Corp. and Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

There are four stocks with overbought RSIs above the 70 sell signal. In order, these are Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Restaurant Brands International, Bellus Health Inc. and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

There are six S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The largest company making a new high is Constellation Software Inc., followed by Restaurant Brands International, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, TMX Group Ltd., Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. and Mullen Group Ltd.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 3.23 34.11 58,824,296,635 QSR-T RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN 2.85 18.12 46,576,554,401 CAR-UN-T CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA 4.95 20.29 8,786,760,088 X-T TMX GROUP LTD 1.13 10.64 8,245,467,568 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 4.69 12.27 5,755,509,085 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 2.62 12.45 1,442,197,972