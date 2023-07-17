Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 6.4 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60 puts it in the upper reaches of technically neutral territory, much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold, technically attractive RSI buy signal of 30.

There are two index constituents trading below the 30 buy signal this week – Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) and Telus Corp. (T-T).

There are 17 stocks trading above the sell signal this week. The five most overbought benchmark companies are, in order, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T), Onex Corp. (ONEX-T), Boardwalk REIT (BEI-UN-T), CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) and Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T)

There are 11 index stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies making new highs are CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T), Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC-A-T), Stantec Inc. (STN-T), FirstService Corp. (FSV-T) and Canadian Apartment REIT (CAR-UN-T).

There are two S&P/TSX Composite companies hitting new 52-week lows – Telus Corp. (T-T) and Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T).

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
GIB-A-TCGI INC2.5921.3433,324,029,064
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A2.0933.9210,760,992,425
STN-TSTANTEC INC3.2638.909,951,871,901
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP3.9927.809,699,440,449
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA6.4425.779,164,498,936
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR7.1617.248,347,636,201
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC5.1527.316,275,028,734
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP2.5434.114,849,874,942
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST4.6333.943,339,383,369
EQB-TEQB INC7.7232.622,803,201,010
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA27.7837.291,873,955,589

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
T-TTELUS CORP-5.59-4.3535,185,840,603
SDE-TSPARTAN DELTA CORP-5.25-15.34775,942,008

Source: Bloomberg

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI24.0926.3743.64-24.29-44.3118.8822.46
T-TTELUS CORP26.7824.3227.44-5.59-4.3518.1323.77
OVERBOUGHT
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA87.6843.1032.6427.7837.298.978.75
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION80.4475.2766.882.6215.81175.51N/A
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST77.0665.5654.974.6333.9412.25N/A
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP76.8516.1514.075.0722.738.944.81
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD76.1720.7916.9115.8226.95189.00315.00
GSY-TGOEASY LTD75.54120.39111.166.9515.2711.188.41
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP74.64108.6793.132.5434.1125.5022.12
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI74.0930.6128.931.5316.1928.4517.72
STN-TSTANTEC INC73.8589.6973.773.2638.9032.8824.45
ATH-TATHABASCA OIL CORP73.213.402.7812.5841.083.60N/A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTL GR-SUBORD VOT73.04142.16133.828.3314.4745.7615.18
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR73.0221.4018.797.1617.2421.8416.58
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA72.5937.1934.582.0020.3213.919.59
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP72.5074.5064.937.0622.3810.618.42
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A72.10185.67162.962.0933.9212.2511.18
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA70.9252.8946.456.4425.7714.4121.41
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP70.558.6310.0416.15-23.35N/A26.12

Source: Bloomberg

