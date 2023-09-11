Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 2.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 5.9 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47 leaves it in neutral technical territory, not far from the midpoint between the oversold by signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal at 70.

There are only two index stocks trading with attractive RSIs below 30 this week – West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. and Air Canada - which is surprising in light of the benchmark’s decline over the past week.

There are 14 index constituents trading with technical vulnerable RSIs above the sell signal this week. The five most overbought stocks are RB Global Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cenovus Energy Corp., Precision Drilling Corp. and Celestica Inc.

There are two companies with stock prices showing strong momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Parkland Corp. and Paramount Resources. There are five stock prices hitting new 52-week lows and these are sorted by market capitalization below. Canadian National Railway Co. is the biggest company hitting new lows, followed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Aritzia Inc., Canfor Corp., and MAG Silver Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP7.6536.436,973,845,573
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A3.2623.804,772,478,730

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO-3.88-7.0996,596,699,463
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE-1.790.1249,151,411,860
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI-4.80-50.162,617,751,176
CFP-TCANFOR CORP-8.04-12.482,240,086,543
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP-6.14-33.521,447,388,310

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WFG-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD20.8095.84103.87-6.45-1.2180.1916.66
AC-TAIR CANADA26.5421.3021.32-6.469.8529.435.85
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RBA-TRB GLOBAL INC80.1390.3877.616.6319.5533.7122.91
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP78.061.272.1671.62-59.55#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC75.2027.8924.301.757.3216.109.48
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP74.5795.6781.263.34-7.7510.887.39
CLS-TCELESTICA INC73.3431.8818.89-0.25108.9116.009.70
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC73.097.796.890.7814.4312.1612.02
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC72.7546.8442.170.8412.999.188.71
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC72.6111.6210.330.3512.319.878.40
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK72.1928.8725.51-1.4723.088.737.97
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD71.2279.0168.490.2522.318.798.81
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES71.0188.5977.550.2920.8013.3011.24
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP70.9439.6632.287.6536.4333.5012.94
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP70.3423.7521.330.420.446.827.00
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD70.0913.0011.600.784.178.357.28

Source: Bloomberg

