The S&P/TSX Composite rose a scant 0.13 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 4.5 per cent higher for the year. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the lower range of technical neutral territory at 42, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the RSI sell signal at 70.

There are eight companies trading with technically attractive RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are Canadian Tire Corp., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nuvei Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Sleep Country Canada Holdings.

There are four stocks trading with overbought, technically vulnerable RSIs above 70 – Home capital Group Inc., Celestica Inc., Cameco Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.

There are five S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. These are Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Cameco Corp., Keyera Corp., Nexgen Energy Ltd. and Home Capital Group.

There is one stock hitting new lows and that is Pet Valu Holdings.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ATD-T ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 2.58 20.33 69,626,018,969 CCO-T CAMECO CORP 5.43 61.29 21,448,757,732 KEY-T KEYERA CORP 2.08 16.50 7,653,722,658 NXE-T NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 7.13 17.86 3,468,983,442 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 1.24 4.58 1,708,733,763

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap PET-T PET VALU HOLDINGS LTD -3.36 -34.29 1,826,614,932