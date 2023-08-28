Skip to main content
The S&P/TSX Composite rose a scant 0.13 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 4.5 per cent higher for the year. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the lower range of technical neutral territory at 42, closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the RSI sell signal at 70.

There are eight companies trading with technically attractive RSIs below 30 this week. The five most oversold stocks are Canadian Tire Corp., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Nuvei Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Sleep Country Canada Holdings.

There are four stocks trading with overbought, technically vulnerable RSIs above 70 – Home capital Group Inc., Celestica Inc., Cameco Corp. and Altus Group Ltd.

There are five S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. These are Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Cameco Corp., Keyera Corp., Nexgen Energy Ltd. and Home Capital Group.

There is one stock hitting new lows and that is Pet Valu Holdings.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC2.5820.3369,626,018,969
CCO-TCAMECO CORP5.4361.2921,448,757,732
KEY-TKEYERA CORP2.0816.507,653,722,658
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD7.1317.863,468,983,442
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC1.244.581,708,733,763

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD-3.36-34.291,826,614,932

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A21.79152.63166.02-1.8911.1310.5610.19
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT22.8720.4424.50-4.62-10.081.84#N/A N/A
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG23.8922.1743.41-7.35-35.2135.738.79
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD24.1125.5635.42-3.36-34.2918.3214.78
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING28.0123.5324.790.545.278.959.29
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL28.26112.16123.40-0.97-5.3710.328.82
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN28.5792.3692.98-0.777.1829.0120.87
SVI-TSTORAGEVAULT CANADA INC29.174.525.98-0.22-24.84#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC74.1044.2242.031.244.589.917.21
CLS-TCELESTICA INC71.5029.6718.156.6594.4314.869.01
CCO-TCAMECO CORP71.4049.5037.195.4361.29112.4540.84
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD70.1251.0251.395.37-5.0172.8922.74

Source: Bloomberg

