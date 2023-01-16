The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 5.1 per cent higher for the year so far.

Technically, the index is in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading at 66 but it’s far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold, technically attractive RSI buy signal at 30.

There are no index constituents trading below the buy signal this week. There is no shortage of overbought stocks this week – there’s 35. The five most overbought companies are, in order, InterRent REIT, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Chorus Aviation Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., and Chartwell Retirement Residences.

There are eight benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The stocks are Saputo Inc., Yamana Gold Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Bombardier, Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Celestica Inc., Ero Copper Corp. and Torex Gold Resources Inc.

There are no companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SAP-T SAPUTO INC 6.98 9.22 15,343,186,786 YRI-T YAMANA GOLD INC 3.15 8.78 7,861,008,532 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 0.89 7.60 5,792,951,444 BBD-B-T BOMBARDIER INC-B 5.26 10.73 5,650,898,755 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 8.79 4.93 5,438,350,186 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 13.49 14.09 2,125,890,896 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 3.78 11.86 1,916,397,914 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 5.90 17.68 1,570,941,686

Overbought stocks on the TSX NAME RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO IIP-UN-T INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST 79.53 14.19 12.76 8.24 10.86 8.64 #N/A N/A SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 79.38 28.84 24.95 10.84 20.87 40.40 21.93 CHR-T CHORUS AVIATION INC 78.96 3.92 3.24 12.00 20.99 #N/A N/A 6.78 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 77.49 34.06 32.20 2.31 8.82 1.55 9.60 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 76.13 9.16 10.34 6.26 8.53 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 75.86 18.30 11.96 5.90 17.68 7.23 10.30 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 75.50 17.41 13.85 13.49 14.09 11.13 6.57 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 74.46 8.24 8.13 6.19 17.55 #N/A N/A 22.45 SAP-T SAPUTO INC 74.43 36.61 31.27 6.98 9.22 29.55 20.17 BTO-T B2GOLD CORP 74.39 5.61 4.75 6.86 16.63 18.91 11.20 EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 74.10 32.25 27.79 3.73 11.28 54.45 17.00 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 73.84 29.71 25.29 13.44 23.38 27.66 24.08 CAR-UN-T CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA 73.42 47.26 45.42 8.42 10.73 14.00 20.11 AC-T AIR CANADA 73.21 21.84 19.35 8.12 12.64 #N/A N/A 37.21 POW-T POWER CORP OF CANADA 73.12 35.30 34.40 5.03 10.83 14.78 9.27 ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD 73.01 39.39 32.06 6.43 9.51 23.04 24.73 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 72.65 26.96 26.93 4.70 12.05 7.95 7.43 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 72.29 31.58 28.19 1.22 4.57 12.41 11.24 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR 72.18 22.51 21.11 4.80 6.53 16.71 13.19 GIL-T GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 72.14667 41.59 39.853 6.586366 12.16289 9.765078138 10.20003285 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 72.14473 53.72 45.83655 0.7879925 2.071062 20.16428003 13.82042706 WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 71.7776 59.62 49.62105 2.439862 12.70321 29.06042444 39.31903432 DIR-UN-T DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE 71.65771 13.01 12.60585 7.966805 11.2917 14.58359982 #N/A N/A OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP 71.61529 43.68 45.0117 6.58858 8.87338 41.43060245 10.28032274 MX-T METHANEX CORP 71.52293 59.79 53.64515 7.32364 16.64066 6.989659222 15.81156921 ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP 71.50925 26.3 23.5018 2.654176 13.31323 21.82094668 26.1440647 LIF-T LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO 71.40517 38.8 31.78605 5.377512 15.54497 8.28738942 11.30536131 ERO-T ERO COPPER CORP 70.7467 20.85 15.37145 3.782977 11.85622 22.8217039 14.83842716 FTT-T FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC 70.60349 36.83 30.76115 5.985611 9.417706 12.45823357 11.91138422 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 70.58327 10.54 11.9802 7.441386 15.69704 58.18350416 15.5 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 70.16787 14.73 10.67795 0.890411 7.596786 77.3791731 33.94024983 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 70.14423 56.25 46.25695 6.152104 9.927692 5.758703859 9.794532474 FSV-T FIRSTSERVICE CORP 70.0677 186.46 165.8592 8.773772 12.45401 50.31363104 29.72479172 TIH-T TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD 70.0321 106.88 105.1878 4.640689 9.384914 22.90088217 21.32907603 CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 70.01727 2262.49 2023.519 3.115116 7.02615 48.78136772 31.68781645 Source: Bloomberg

