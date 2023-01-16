Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 5.1 per cent higher for the year so far.

Technically, the index is in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading at 66 but it’s far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold, technically attractive RSI buy signal at 30.

There are no index constituents trading below the buy signal this week. There is no shortage of overbought stocks this week – there’s 35. The five most overbought companies are, in order, InterRent REIT, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Chorus Aviation Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., and Chartwell Retirement Residences.

There are eight benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The stocks are Saputo Inc., Yamana Gold Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Bombardier, Prairiesky Royalty Ltd., Celestica Inc., Ero Copper Corp. and Torex Gold Resources Inc.

There are no companies making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SAP-TSAPUTO INC6.989.2215,343,186,786
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC3.158.787,861,008,532
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A0.897.605,792,951,444
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B5.2610.735,650,898,755
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD8.794.935,438,350,186
CLS-TCELESTICA INC13.4914.092,125,890,896
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP3.7811.861,916,397,914
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC5.9017.681,570,941,686

Overbought stocks on the TSX

NAMERSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST79.5314.1912.768.2410.868.64#N/A N/A
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC79.3828.8424.9510.8420.8740.4021.93
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC78.963.923.2412.0020.99#N/A N/A6.78
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC77.4934.0632.202.318.821.559.60
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN76.139.1610.346.268.53#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC75.8618.3011.965.9017.687.2310.30
CLS-TCELESTICA INC75.5017.4113.8513.4914.0911.136.57
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC74.468.248.136.1917.55#N/A N/A22.45
SAP-TSAPUTO INC74.4336.6131.276.989.2229.5520.17
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP74.395.614.756.8616.6318.9111.20
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC74.1032.2527.793.7311.2854.4517.00
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC73.8429.7125.2913.4423.3827.6624.08
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA73.4247.2645.428.4210.7314.0020.11
AC-TAIR CANADA73.2121.8419.358.1212.64#N/A N/A37.21
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA73.1235.3034.405.0310.8314.789.27
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD73.0139.3932.066.439.5123.0424.73
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK72.6526.9626.934.7012.057.957.43
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B72.2931.5828.191.224.5712.4111.24
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR72.1822.5121.114.806.5316.7113.19
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC72.1466741.5939.8536.58636612.162899.76507813810.20003285
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP72.1447353.7245.836550.78799252.07106220.1642800313.82042706
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP71.777659.6249.621052.43986212.7032129.0604244439.31903432
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE71.6577113.0112.605857.96680511.291714.58359982#N/A N/A
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP71.6152943.6845.01176.588588.8733841.4306024510.28032274
MX-TMETHANEX CORP71.5229359.7953.645157.3236416.640666.98965922215.81156921
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP71.5092526.323.50182.65417613.3132321.8209466826.1440647
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO71.4051738.831.786055.37751215.544978.2873894211.30536131
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP70.746720.8515.371453.78297711.8562222.821703914.83842716
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC70.6034936.8330.761155.9856119.41770612.4582335711.91138422
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC70.5832710.5411.98027.44138615.6970458.1835041615.5
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A70.1678714.7310.677950.8904117.59678677.379173133.94024983
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B70.1442356.2546.256956.1521049.9276925.7587038599.794532474
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP70.0677186.46165.85928.77377212.4540150.3136310429.72479172
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD70.0321106.88105.18784.6406899.38491422.9008821721.32907603
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC70.017272262.492023.5193.1151167.0261548.7813677231.68781645

Source: Bloomberg

