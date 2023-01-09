The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a healthy 2.3 per cent for the first trading week of 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54 leaves it close to the midpoint between the overbought sell signal of 70 and the oversold, technically attractive RSI buy signal of 30.

There are three index members trading with RSIs below the buy signal of 30 this week. Hexo Corp. is the most oversold company followed by Vermilion Energy Inc. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are 14 technically vulnerable benchmark constituents trading above the RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought stocks are Quebecor inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Alamos Gold Inc, Exchange Income Corp and Home Capital Group Inc.

There are two benchmark stocks – Filo Mining Corp. and Exchange Income Corp. – showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are no stocks hitting 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap FIL-T FILO MINING CORP 19.75 19.75 3,421,618,940 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 1.27 1.27 2,255,797,571

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO HEXO-T HEXO CORP 28.91 1.52 4.48 7.91 7.91 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 29.31 20.78 28.07 -15.35 -15.35 1.72 4.44 TOU-T TOURMALINE OIL CORP 29.33 64.60 69.63 -7.38 -7.38 11.14 6.25 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI 14D PX LAST MOV_AVG_200D LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD PE_RATIO BEST_PE_RATIO QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 76.28 31.45 28.13 3.31 3.31 12.36 11.17 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 73.87 33.30 32.26 6.36 6.36 1.51 9.39 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 73.79 14.60 10.57 6.65 6.65 76.77 34.09 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP 73.72 53.32 45.57 1.27 1.27 20.01 13.72 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 73.22 42.49 31.02 -0.23 -0.23 11.18 8.75 EDV-T ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 73.05 31.14 27.78 7.28 7.28 52.63 16.96 SPB-T SUPERIOR PLUS CORP 72.56 11.47 11.03 2.23 2.23 106.02 22.94 SJR-B-T SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 71.68 38.63 35.90 -0.85 -0.85 25.47 25.55 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 71.61 81.66 85.57 5.57 5.57 8.50 8.79 AIF-T ALTUS GROUP LTD 71.34 58.00 49.13 7.25 7.25 50.85 30.53 WPM-T WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 71.13 58.17 49.66 10.02 10.02 28.38 38.85 ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP 71.13 25.75 23.62 10.38 10.38 21.39 25.93 BTO-T B2GOLD CORP 70.44 5.27 4.76 9.15 9.15 17.78 10.53 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 70.26 17.43 11.92 11.13 11.13 6.89 10.57 Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.