The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a healthy 2.3 per cent for the first trading week of 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54 leaves it close to the midpoint between the overbought sell signal of 70 and the oversold, technically attractive RSI buy signal of 30.

There are three index members trading with RSIs below the buy signal of 30 this week. Hexo Corp. is the most oversold company followed by Vermilion Energy Inc. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

There are 14 technically vulnerable benchmark constituents trading above the RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought stocks are Quebecor inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Alamos Gold Inc, Exchange Income Corp and Home Capital Group Inc.

There are two benchmark stocks – Filo Mining Corp. and Exchange Income Corp. – showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are no stocks hitting 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FIL-TFILO MINING CORP19.7519.753,421,618,940
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP1.271.272,255,797,571

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
HEXO-THEXO CORP28.911.524.487.917.91#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC29.3120.7828.07-15.35-15.351.724.44
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP29.3364.6069.63-7.38-7.3811.146.25
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B76.2831.4528.133.313.3112.3611.17
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC73.8733.3032.266.366.361.519.39
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A73.7914.6010.576.656.6576.7734.09
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP73.7253.3245.571.271.2720.0113.72
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC73.2242.4931.02-0.23-0.2311.188.75
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING PLC73.0531.1427.787.287.2852.6316.96
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP72.5611.4711.032.232.23106.0222.94
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B71.6838.6335.90-0.85-0.8525.4725.55
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC71.6181.6685.575.575.578.508.79
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD71.3458.0049.137.257.2550.8530.53
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP71.1358.1749.6610.0210.0228.3838.85
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP71.1325.7523.6210.3810.3821.3925.93
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP70.445.274.769.159.1517.7810.53
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC70.2617.4311.9211.1311.136.8910.57

Source: Bloomberg

