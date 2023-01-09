The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a healthy 2.3 per cent for the first trading week of 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54 leaves it close to the midpoint between the overbought sell signal of 70 and the oversold, technically attractive RSI buy signal of 30.
There are three index members trading with RSIs below the buy signal of 30 this week. Hexo Corp. is the most oversold company followed by Vermilion Energy Inc. and Tourmaline Oil Corp.
There are 14 technically vulnerable benchmark constituents trading above the RSI sell signal of 70. The five most overbought stocks are Quebecor inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Alamos Gold Inc, Exchange Income Corp and Home Capital Group Inc.
There are two benchmark stocks – Filo Mining Corp. and Exchange Income Corp. – showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are no stocks hitting 52-week lows.