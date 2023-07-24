Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 7.9 per cent higher for 2023. At 66, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bumping up against the overbought sell signal at 70.

There is only one company, Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T), trading with an attractive RSI below the oversold buy signal of 30. Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) is the next most oversold stock with an RSI of 32.

There are 25 index constituents trading at technically vulnerable levels with RSIs above 70. The five most overbought companies are Onex Corp., Laurentian Bank of Canada, Boardwalk REIT, SNC-Lavalin Group and Badger Infrastructure Solutions. Other prominent names in overbought territory include Power Corp of Canada, Royal Bank, TD Bank and Air Canada.

There are seven stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. Sun Life Financial Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., IA Financial Corp and TMX Group Ltd. are the largest companies making new highs.

There is only one stock making new lows – Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC2.8012.9840,756,124,951
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC3.2931.9037,405,927,125
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC2.6320.039,640,613,642
X-TTMX GROUP LTD1.3413.268,448,874,782
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC9.3463.076,822,038,233
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION5.6522.356,428,778,417
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST2.5237.313,423,428,253

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD-1.99-24.162,106,635,917

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI27.7926.5643.150.72-43.9119.0224.15
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION87.1979.5267.215.6522.35185.75#N/A N/A
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA82.4342.7632.96-0.7936.218.908.68
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST80.6367.2155.482.5237.3112.56#N/A N/A
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC79.6538.8629.179.3463.0758.1125.52
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI76.9731.6928.993.5320.2929.5118.34
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC76.5582.4175.625.4210.2216.0111.85
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP76.5416.4914.142.1125.329.134.91
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC74.9640.1735.043.2931.903.1310.76
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC73.7812.8113.645.96-18.028.489.16
GSY-TGOEASY LTD73.59124.17111.483.1418.8911.538.68
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA73.4737.6934.721.3421.9414.109.72
BHC-TBAUSCH HEALTH COS INC72.4212.6410.1813.1648.71#N/A N/A2.77
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC72.1666.6860.743.8117.7617.9218.11
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA72.12131.03130.012.274.9812.9511.50
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC71.9843.1734.842.1129.9912.0911.75
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK71.0686.2485.142.811.8610.0710.29
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC70.9213.4012.581.2124.5538.9018.26
HWX-THEADWATER EXPLORATION INC70.807.206.346.6725.5011.049.21
KEY-TKEYERA CORP70.4532.3230.215.2812.7315.7716.67
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP70.4210.249.579.648.806.476.09
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP70.339.029.994.52-19.89#N/A N/A35.80
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC70.15161.12147.2111.3619.5218.2817.27
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP70.1335.6230.742.6222.5315.6512.63
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP70.1175.4582.438.51-27.2515.356.30
AC-TAIR CANADA70.0425.7820.554.1632.96#N/A N/A7.74

Source: Bloomberg

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROBOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles