The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite fell by a tiny 0.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now up 7.6 per cent for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53 leaves it in technically neutral territory, close to he midpoint between the oversold, technically attractive buy signal at 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 11 stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal this week. Boyd Group Services Inc. is the most oversold company and Enghouse Systems Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., and Storagevault Canada Inc. join it in the top five.

There are ten index constituents with RSIs above the 70 sell signal that indicates temporary technical vulnerability. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is the most overbought stock in the benchmark, followed by Dollarama Inc., Primo Water Corp., Boralex Inc. and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

There are also ten companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they ae sorted by market capitalization in the table below. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest company making new highs while Loblaws Companies Ltd., National Bank of Canada, Dollarama Inc. and Cameco Corp are the next four biggest stocks.

Three index members are making new 52-week lows – Boyd Group Services, Enghouse Systems Ltd. and Laurentian Bank of Canada.

