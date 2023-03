The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to stand 0.7 per cent higher year to date. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.9 leaves it right at the border of oversold territory, close to the 30 buy signal.

There are an enormous number of index stocks, 45, trading in attractive technical territory below the 30 buy signal. TD Bank is most oversold stock in the index, followed by First Capital REIT, Pason Systems Inc., Allied Properties REIT, Precision Drilling Corp, Artis REIT, Riocan REIT, Enerplus Corp. and Bank of Montreal.

There are six benchmark stocks trading in the technically vulnerable range above the RSI Sell signal of 70. These are, in order, Osisko Gold, Dundee Precious Metals Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Torex Gold Resources Inc., Alamos Gold Inc and Nuvei Corp.

There is a surprisingly large number of stocks, eight, showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The three largest companies hitting new highs are Thomson Reuters Corp., Descartes Systems Group and Alamos Gold Inc.

There are 13 stocks hitting new 52-week lows. The largest three are Toronto-Dominion Bank, Brookfield Corp. and TC Energy Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 3.04 10.98 80,933,899,793 DSG-T DESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE 3.09 12.79 9,019,205,559 AGI-T ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A 11.80 13.93 6,172,562,194 SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 3.51 34.74 5,587,891,841 KXS-T KINAXIS INC 4.42 15.26 4,949,552,016 OR-T OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 14.25 26.29 3,754,245,635 DPM-T DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC 12.64 51.92 1,842,131,964 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 18.56 30.61 1,763,046,577

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -7.01 -10.16 143,051,742,010 BN-T BROOKFIELD CORP -5.30 -7.53 65,358,882,194 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP -5.10 -5.46 52,556,439,736 ALA-T ALTAGAS LTD -5.13 -5.05 6,209,056,435 AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT -5.79 -2.96 3,141,947,109 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC -11.96 -30.87 2,689,403,086 BTE-T BAYTEX ENERGY CORP -12.95 -28.13 2,354,097,911 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -4.54 -5.78 2,103,637,078 CJT-T CARGOJET INC -1.54 -8.44 1,815,518,710 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -2.82 -12.10 1,336,206,753 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC -8.63 -27.72 950,604,284 PD-T PRECISION DRILLING CORP -17.42 -40.07 846,323,131 SIA-T SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC -1.75 -1.09 772,433,975