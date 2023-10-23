The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now only 1.3 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37 is in technically neutral territory although much closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 43 stocks, a good chunk of the index, ending the week with technically attractive oversold RSIs below 30. The five most oversold companies are Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp., Air Canada, Colliers International Group Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Laurentian Bank of Canada.

There is only one stock, Barrick Gold Corp., with an RSI above the overbought sell signal of 70. Parkland Corp is right at 70.

Thanks to market weakness, there are no S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are 23 companies making new 52-week lows and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest stocks at new lows are all banks – Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -3.08 -10.14 155,672,593,355 BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL -3.40 -10.34 76,606,914,092 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -4.48 -8.90 68,318,947,458 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE -4.66 -6.91 44,958,328,474 NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -2.95 -3.61 28,798,663,414 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B -4.28 -18.18 26,739,872,778 WN-T WESTON (GEORGE) LTD -2.92 -12.34 19,834,617,083 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA -10.35 -21.41 18,970,471,574 EMA-T EMERA INC -5.18 -11.11 12,151,374,333 SAP-T SAPUTO INC -3.45 -18.40 11,365,739,516 CTC-A-T CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A -2.68 -0.19 8,126,671,634 IGM-T IGM FINANCIAL INC -5.08 -12.71 7,520,058,081 AC-T AIR CANADA -5.52 -13.46 6,015,109,937 REI-UN-T RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR -5.14 -16.42 5,097,092,230 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC -7.48 -44.29 5,081,753,302 AQN-T ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES -12.13 -18.59 4,739,031,527 GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME -6.14 -0.94 4,231,315,303 KXS-T KINAXIS INC -2.70 -11.63 3,824,331,017 TA-T TRANSALTA CORP -5.95 -11.37 3,281,472,881 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A -8.24 -34.80 2,644,171,856 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC -7.64 -22.87 2,551,044,477 AP-UN-T ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT -7.67 -32.67 2,067,907,676 EIF-T EXCHANGE INCOME CORP -2.36 -14.19 2,021,738,966 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY -9.77 -44.01 1,773,223,329 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC -5.56 -30.81 1,704,419,393 CFP-T CANFOR CORP -1.05 -33.36 1,701,372,702 BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -7.86 -29.48 1,364,555,939 LB-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA -5.40 -17.29 1,113,828,689 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -7.22 -51.95 1,024,531,734 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC -5.07 -32.03 984,568,041 TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -2.61 -26.85 914,909,605 DND-T DYE & DURHAM LTD -9.81 -33.66 596,259,005 PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -4.75 -32.23 591,541,538