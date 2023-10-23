Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now only 1.3 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37 is in technically neutral territory although much closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 43 stocks, a good chunk of the index, ending the week with technically attractive oversold RSIs below 30. The five most oversold companies are Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp., Air Canada, Colliers International Group Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Laurentian Bank of Canada.

There is only one stock, Barrick Gold Corp., with an RSI above the overbought sell signal of 70. Parkland Corp is right at 70.

Thanks to market weakness, there are no S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. There are 23 companies making new 52-week lows and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest stocks at new lows are all banks – Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA-3.08-10.14155,672,593,355
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL-3.40-10.3476,606,914,092
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-4.48-8.9068,318,947,458
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE-4.66-6.9144,958,328,474
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-2.95-3.6128,798,663,414
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B-4.28-18.1826,739,872,778
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD-2.92-12.3419,834,617,083
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA-10.35-21.4118,970,471,574
EMA-TEMERA INC-5.18-11.1112,151,374,333
SAP-TSAPUTO INC-3.45-18.4011,365,739,516
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A-2.68-0.198,126,671,634
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC-5.08-12.717,520,058,081
AC-TAIR CANADA-5.52-13.466,015,109,937
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR-5.14-16.425,097,092,230
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC-7.48-44.295,081,753,302
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES-12.13-18.594,739,031,527
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME-6.14-0.944,231,315,303
KXS-TKINAXIS INC-2.70-11.633,824,331,017
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP-5.95-11.373,281,472,881
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A-8.24-34.802,644,171,856
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC-7.64-22.872,551,044,477
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT-7.67-32.672,067,907,676
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP-2.36-14.192,021,738,966
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY-9.77-44.011,773,223,329
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-5.56-30.811,704,419,393
CFP-TCANFOR CORP-1.05-33.361,701,372,702
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC-7.86-29.481,364,555,939
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA-5.40-17.291,113,828,689
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT-7.22-51.951,024,531,734
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC-5.07-32.03984,568,041
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-2.61-26.85914,909,605
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD-9.81-33.66596,259,005
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP-4.75-32.23591,541,538

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD SOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES16.601266.8810.36135-12.13282-18.5946733.702416358.466775996
AC-TAIR CANADA16.8359916.7821.30815-5.518018-13.4605523.187269235.019443614
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTL GR-SUBORD VOT19.94094119.66138.9507-4.233694-3.64703552.5604709611.95235973
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY20.086218.6813.57965-9.77131-44.0060815.17280974263.030303
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA20.4176325.5733.97195-5.401406-17.294285.3362215495.353852596
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC20.7853531.5839.6035-5.079651-12.706339.7733740628.558265583
CFP-TCANFOR CORP20.8816714.220.9861-1.045296-33.36462#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME21.128823.4727.89415-0.97046418.68270719.0145329614.25015179
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT21.213014.247.7208-7.221006-51.949785.6093259969.485458613
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A22.1869410.4613.8041-2.607076-26.845447.8558076565.496584341
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP22.4861618.9424.6197-5.1577371.60944222.0033383113.27741623
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A22.6268725.7336.16135-8.238231-34.8015929.1046881326.09533469
ATS-TATS CORP22.6784148.5956.63515-9.36392515.443128.7052622117.63702359
KXS-TKINAXIS INC24.49238134.25169.2454-2.70329-11.6253277.378734565.09717161
RUS-TRUSSEL METALS INC24.8654633.7135.5941-3.76819920.910516.8417428499.416201117
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP25.2113.7814.97005-8.5600535.9339385.8414556563.941647597
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP25.2275117.2624.6421-4.746137-32.2251517.2450543212.68457346
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD25.972114.646.0982-1.9027485.215419#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME26.1282666.3878.74515-6.136878-0.94130910.75082955#N/A N/A
ATRL-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC26.4249939.0334.921-8.38028163.8580347.0871803923.20451843
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE26.5792211.9613.95395-5.6782346.20847915.83453708#N/A N/A
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA26.6279331.8645.28505-10.35453-21.41194#N/A N/A25.69103006
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A26.79214137.08166.1716-2.676606-0.19068069.4826918979.172912206
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD26.9760410.8517.60985-9.808811-33.66234#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP27.007842.032.8206-13.24786-26.16489#N/A N/A11.0554281
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA27.356832.9935.8999-4.9553448.34674110.011538517.909374251
CAE-TCAE INC27.8403628.6430.17465-6.4358059.35471527.3102106122.32268122
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC27.9301251.7361.91141.650619-8.29622711.8123873113.35657113
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC27.9459920.0529.52405-7.475773-44.2941912.2200134214.39339555
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC27.9905416.6623.84035-5.555555-30.8139516.8573317713.66694011
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA28.1488156.6866.23655-4.482642-8.8956818.3132457238.101772441
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT28.1728716.2523.28385-7.670455-32.6734#N/A N/A7.540603248
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA28.5904642.2648.4788-6.5251051.24965823.6667293816.83665339
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE28.763648.6456.7409-4.664837-6.9147158.3327250637.194202041
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP29.0999110.5912.4254-5.950266-11.3729611.5524963913.62934363
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC29.5018679.4986.40445-5.0978992.8748556.8298062647.982526612
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP29.5072317.3222.445150.8736168-17.52381#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP29.6091.9599.63-2.1214.3924.5817.84
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP29.759.5610.36-6.82-10.30108.0414.82
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL29.79106.27120.79-3.40-10.3410.348.49
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA29.84818111.01127.9318-3.081893-10.1397810.72008979.833466206
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP29.9700245.5550.8874-3.27033315.7240626.726404547.008411307
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC29.9924.2226.64-4.271.47#N/A N/A17.94
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP73.7623.1723.397.771.6724.4216.96
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP69.7741.2733.86

