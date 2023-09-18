Skip to main content
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and stands 8.9 per cent higher for the year. Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 63 leaves the index in technically neutral territory although much closer to the overbought sell signal at 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

The are four index constituents trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. In order, these are Air Canada, MTY Food Group Inc., Laurentian Bank of Canada and Stelco Holdings Inc.

There are 12 stocks trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought are Cameco Corp., Nexen Energy Ltd., Energy Fuels Inc., North West Co. Inc. and Dollarama Inc..

There are 10 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and Cameco Corp.

There are no stocks making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC4.2739.2161,033,089,807
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC2.6035.3437,855,855,659
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD2.9645.4329,788,924,819
CCO-TCAMECO CORP7.8577.6523,623,965,081
BAM-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MGMT-A2.4329.7920,167,223,819
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD2.8521.0713,186,994,775
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC1.8914.437,173,923,097
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD13.0040.734,142,143,118
DML-TDENISON MINES CORP14.5142.581,847,285,637
EFR-TENERGY FUELS INC13.1535.561,798,177,819

Oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AC-TAIR CANADA20.0220.3321.36-4.554.8528.095.63
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC26.5261.0162.28-5.348.1516.3916.56
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA27.5032.2234.46-12.062.636.726.72
STLC-TSTELCO HOLDINGS INC27.6135.9746.58-5.86-16.587.059.12
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CCO-TCAMECO CORP82.1054.5238.537.8577.65123.8547.20
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD80.148.435.9313.0040.73#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EFR-TENERGY FUELS INC78.8011.368.4713.1535.5620.20#N/A N/A
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE77.3635.2035.1917.771.1314.1112.39
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC76.9295.6383.269.2221.0430.8626.89
DML-TDENISON MINES CORP76.182.211.6314.5142.58#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC73.2911.8410.351.8914.4310.068.55
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO72.9333.8832.818.594.6210.3711.32
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP72.1897.9280.982.35-5.5811.147.52
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC71.2214.4913.422.53-6.499.0011.15
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP71.0013.1612.193.792.226.695.77
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD70.6953.0051.462.24-1.3375.7223.62

Source: Bloomberg

