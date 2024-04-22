The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.4 per cent for the trading week endig with Friday’s close and now sits 5.0 per cent higher for 2024. Relative Strength Index (RSI) put the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a reading of 47 that is not far off the midpoint between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal at 70.

There are nine stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal this week. Spin Master Corp. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by Colliers International Group Inc., Hydro One Ltd., Russell Metals Inc., and Firstsevice Corp.

There are 15 S&P/TSX Composite constituents with temporarily vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is the most technically extended company in the benchmark followed by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Primo Water Corp., Kinross Gold Corp. and Pan American Silver Corp.

There are 10 index stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold Corp., Alamos Gold Inc., Lundin Gold Inc. and Primo Water are the biggest companies a making new highs.

Spin Master Corp is the only company in the index making a new 52-week lows.

