The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close to stand 9.4 per cent higher for 2024. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 leaves it in the upper end of technical neutral territory, closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the RSI buy signal of 30.

There are seven benchmark constituents with attractive RSIs below 30 this week. The most oversold stocks are Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T), First Quantum Minerals (FM-T), Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A-T) and Metro Inc. (MRU-T).

There are 17 companies with RSIs indicating temporary technical vulnerability, above the sell signal of 70. The most overbought stocks are Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T), CIBC (CM-T), Bank of Montreal (BMO-T), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN-T) and Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T).

There are three index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below – Celestica Inc. (CLS-T), EQB Inc. (EQB-T) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T).

There are two stocks, Metro Inc. and Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T), making 52-week lows.