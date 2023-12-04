he S&P/TSX Composite rose another 1.9 per cent for the week ending with Friday’s close and is ow 8.8 per cent higher year to date. The benchmark is now officially overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the current 71 reading is above the sell signal of 70.

There are six index members trading with attractive, oversold RSIs below the buy signal of 30. In order, these are First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T), Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T), Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (PEY-T) and BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

There are 35 S&P/TSX Composite companies trading with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought stocks are Silvercrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T), Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T), Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T), Element Fleet Management (EFN-T) and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T).

There are 10 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The biggest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T), Stantec Inc. (STN-T), Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T).

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 1.37 56.01 68,363,875,780 GWO-T GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC 1.39 47.18 40,753,159,502 STN-T STANTEC INC 6.64 58.14 11,622,286,121 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 5.79 49.14 9,846,148,923 GIL-T GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 1.83 38.47 8,630,653,926 EFN-T ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR 4.73 22.03 8,621,676,544 ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 11.22 61.56 3,728,750,614 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 5.85 31.17 2,933,476,163 CSH-UN-T CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN 4.88 40.38 2,594,142,132 GSY-T GOEASY LTD 6.64 33.52 2,290,009,783