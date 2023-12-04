Skip to main content
Scott Barlow
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

he S&P/TSX Composite rose another 1.9 per cent for the week ending with Friday’s close and is ow 8.8 per cent higher year to date. The benchmark is now officially overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the current 71 reading is above the sell signal of 70.

There are six index members trading with attractive, oversold RSIs below the buy signal of 30. In order, these are First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T), Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T), Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (PEY-T) and BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

There are 35 S&P/TSX Composite companies trading with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought stocks are Silvercrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T), Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T), Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T), Element Fleet Management (EFN-T) and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T).

There are 10 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The biggest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T), Stantec Inc. (STN-T), Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T).

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC1.3756.0168,363,875,780
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC1.3947.1840,753,159,502
STN-TSTANTEC INC6.6458.1411,622,286,121
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP5.7949.149,846,148,923
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC1.8338.478,630,653,926
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR4.7322.038,621,676,544
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP11.2261.563,728,750,614
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK5.8531.172,933,476,163
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN4.8840.382,594,142,132
GSY-TGOEASY LTD6.6433.522,290,009,783

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD18.6194411.1929.9141-15.92787-60.200958.80219189513.22304311
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC28.022899.3710.3751-1.76653-7.95499410.29732554#N/A N/A
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A28.6631426.630.3901-1.8087860.23248837.3106528258.248062016
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP28.83192152.71189.112-4.400901-16.6590832.2295671630.98471016
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP29.360212.5812.3232-4.3779460.11582346.9222125577.610405324
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING29.5817985.36104.7172-13.18145-16.885127.2565547978.603971374
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
SIL-TSILVERCREST METALS INC83.691939.067.7094516.1538511.8518511.6782237815.31186549
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP83.5580518.2413.73611.2195161.558915.2063003722.26644088
STLC-TSTELCO HOLDINGS INC82.7867845.1541.169217.60247913.3108910.659146379.082679541
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR78.8573522.1619.74.72589822.0291420.3302750916.0929557
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP78.6910145.6742.627651.4663414.11531718.8411003213.67774783
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC78.371525.454.47518.5657377.07269151.374186517.20132848
GSY-TGOEASY LTD78.06063138.21113.77766.64351833.5200910.861038578.339971035
ASTL-TALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC77.5751611.649.968.82584139.82836.926889388#N/A N/A
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC76.6059330.1529.026153.482094-11.9390523.2415078816.72212978
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC76.4331950.1241.68761.82852538.4725313.1952925812.43825568
STN-TSTANTEC INC75.7812101.8985.09356.6352758.1381131.8294248324.70659554
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION74.2817492.7873.92162.49668642.927737.919429825#N/A N/A
SII-TSPROTT INC74.0552244.9644.864556.3638522.8787322.7493215823.22050228
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A73.4734999.7276.222553.594432112.1251#N/A N/A73.94422745
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA73.4349137.7335.87720.99036423.913999.3606196878.488188976
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD73.2989773.468.01459.3089477.72748628.1699079925.97496406
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC73.167632262703.7871.37003556.0067684.7958735933.12483784
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP73.018817.546.3921512.5373170.2031674.86427616309.3714161
CJT-TCARGOJET INC72.49933101.7399.699354.338461-11.8172420.1516900233.97795591
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC72.3176791.2486.89011.45668919.1175810.143028258.932837282
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE72.2795456.5555.598555.3268778.2231259.4475827458.470641102
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP72.173868.468.1635510.87811-24.73077#N/A N/A49.5885218
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A72.1205820.0516.518657.56437847.4054327.6445223528.64212122
FIL-TFILO CORP71.944182121.619614.1925-9.638555#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP71.8830916.4115.634159.181637-22.4113538.089843518.67433859
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC71.8765543.738.62311.39351547.18472#N/A N/A10.77150604
T-TTELUS CORP71.7122824.9825.152553.823774-0.195287625.0526019824.15860735
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD71.718.757.5218.7216.98#N/A N/A26.92
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP71.7066.8460.394.8028.0147.9039.75
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B71.6760.2759.112.67-2.3919.0112.87
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG71.5448828.5637.38065.115937-16.1061184.7259792410.48362726
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD71.5101819.9619.260654.17536523.452868.5215986735.96396396
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP71.3454.9451.743.7240.4520.438.44
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP70.8365623.9422.923959.1953475.65113221.4897091517.23289055
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE70.75598111.14103.32880.570084217.7455260.1053946655.57394689

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROBOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the author of this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe