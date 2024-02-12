The S&P/TSX Composite glided lower by 0.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 0.5 per cent higher in 2024. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53 leaves it close to the middle point between the overbought sell signal of 70 and the technically attractive, oversold RSI buy signal at 30.

There are eight index stocks with RSIs below the buy signal. The top five most oversold companies are Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T), Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN-T), Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-T), Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) and Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

There are 10 stocks with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP-T), Celestica Inc. (CLS-T), Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T), Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN-T) and Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T).

There are 11 S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Shopify Inc., Thomson Reuters, Sun Life Financial, WSP Global Inc. and TFI International Inc.

The four stocks hitting new lows are Pan American Silver Corp., B2Gold Corp., Seabridge Gold Inc. and Africa Oil Corp.

