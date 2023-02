The S&P/TSX Composite eased higher by 0.23 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 7.4 per cent higher year to date. Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 67 for the index leaves it close to the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are three index constituents trading at attractive oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. Definity Financial Corp is the most oversold stock in the benchmark, followed by Northland Power Inc. and Metro Inc.

There are fully 40 S&P/TSX Composite stocks trading at technically vulnerable RSIs above the sell signal of 70. The five most overbought companies are EQB Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., BRP Inc., Dream Industrial REIT, and Algoma Steel Group Inc.

There are 20 TSX stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs, The largest companies hitting new highs are Constellation Software Inc., CGI Inc., TFI International Inc., BRP Inc. and Descartes Systems Group.

Northland Power Inc. is the sole company hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 1.33 12.88 50,568,500,378 GIB-A-T CGI INC 8.01 4.58 29,090,234,751 TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 9.59 17.48 13,786,617,144 DOO-T BRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING 10.57 16.20 9,458,161,737 DSG-T DESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE 6.39 8.43 8,681,260,473 STN-T STANTEC INC 3.62 9.74 7,889,602,224 ATS-T ATS CORP 0.24 28.61 4,967,557,410 LNR-T LINAMAR CORP 11.04 20.91 4,556,760,997 CLS-T CELESTICA INC 4.32 20.18 2,230,144,000 MTY-T MTY FOOD GROUP INC 4.90 24.68 1,730,914,385

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC -4.727275 -6.985288 8610597775