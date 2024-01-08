The S&P/TSX Composite fell a scant 0.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close. Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the benchmark is 63, in technical neutral territory but still far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal at 30.

There are two companies with technically attractive, oversold RSIs below 30 this week – Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) and Blackberry Ltd (BB-T).

There are seven stocks in a financials-heavy list of overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark stocks this week. Royal Bank of Canadian, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montreal and Manulife Financial Corp. are all there. The remaining companies are Secure Energy Services, Canadian National Railway Co. and Sienna Senior Living Inc.

There are six S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the chart below. The biggest companies making new highs are Constellation Software Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., EQB Inc. and Secure Energy Services Inc.

There is one company – SSR Mining Inc. - making a new 52-week low.

