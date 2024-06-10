Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 6.4 per cent higher for 2024. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46 is slightly closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought, technically extended RSI sell signal of 70.

There are three index members with attractive oversold RSIs below 30 his week – Open Text Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Bank of Montreal.

There are nine TSX stocks with temporarily vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are Park Lawn Corp., North West Co. Inc., Primo Water Corp., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Saputo Inc.

There are four index constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The stocks are Gildan Activewear Inc., Primo Water Corp., Secure Energy Services Inc. and the North West Co. Inc. One company, Magna International Inc., made a new 52-week low.

-

-

-

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 07/06/24 4:00pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
OTEX-T
Open Text Corp
-1.01%38.11
PET-T
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd
-0.94%26.46
BMO-T
Bank of Montreal
-1.18%116.89
PLC-T
Park Lawn Corp
+0.08%25.97
NWC-T
The North West Company Inc
+6.33%43.19
PRMW-T
Primo Water Corp
+1.03%31.53
INE-T
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
-0.66%10.6
SAP-T
Saputo Inc
+6.76%29.84
GIL-T
Gildan Activewear Inc
+1.03%52.77
SES-T
Secure Energy Services Inc
+4.5%12.07

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe