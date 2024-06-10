The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 6.4 per cent higher for 2024. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46 is slightly closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought, technically extended RSI sell signal of 70.

There are three index members with attractive oversold RSIs below 30 his week – Open Text Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Bank of Montreal.

There are nine TSX stocks with temporarily vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are Park Lawn Corp., North West Co. Inc., Primo Water Corp., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Saputo Inc.

There are four index constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The stocks are Gildan Activewear Inc., Primo Water Corp., Secure Energy Services Inc. and the North West Co. Inc. One company, Magna International Inc., made a new 52-week low.

