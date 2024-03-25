The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now up 5.6 per cent for the year. The benchmark remains in the high end of technically neutral range according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 65 that is far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal at 30.

There are five index stocks, including some big names, among the oversold companies with RSIs below 30 this week. ECN Capital Corp. is the most oversold followed by BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., SSR Mining Inc. and Telus Corp.

There are 23 benchmark constituents trading at overbought technical levels according to RSI. The five most overbought companies are Canopy Growth Corp., Primo Water Corp., National Bank of Canada, TFI InternationaL Inc. and Headwater Exploration Inc.

There are 13 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The biggest five stocks making new highs are Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Imperial Oil Ltd., Loblaw Companies Ltd., WSP Global Inc., and George Weston Ltd.

There are two companies hitting new 52-week lows, BCE Inc. and Premium Brand Holdings Corp.

-

-