The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 7.7 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57 leaves it in the neutral technical range between the oversold buy signal at 30 and the Overbought, technically vulnerable RSI sell signal of 70.

There are ten index members trading with attractive RSIs below 30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is the most oversold company with Firstservice Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings and Restaurant Brands International Inc. next.

There are 18 stocks with temporarily vulnerable RSIs above the overbought sell signal. Primo Water Corp. is the most extended company in the index followed by Thomson Reuters Corp., Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., Boralex Inc. and Celestica Inc.

There are ten S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Thomson Reuters is the biggest companies hitting new highs. Brookfield Corp., George Weston Ltd., Descartes Systems Group and Celestica are next.

Open Text Corp., Bausch Health and MTY Food Group Inc. are making new 52-week lows.

