Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is 4.3 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56 leaves it in the neutral technical range between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are five technically attractive index stocks with RSIs below 30. These are Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T), Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP-T), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) and Oceanagold Corp. (OGC-T).

There are 15 technically vulnerable benchmark constituents with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought companies are Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T), George Weston Ltd. (WN-T), Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T), Descartes Systems Group (DSG-T) and Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A-T).

There are nine stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Alimentation Couche-Tard, Constellation Software, Intact Financial, Dollarama Inc. and Stantec Inc. are the biggest companies making new highs.

The six companies hitting new 52-week lows are Franco-Nevada Corp., Linamar Corp., Orla Mining Ltd., Pan American Silver Corp., Altus Group Ltd. and K92 Mining.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC2.4133.0175,883,983,869
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC5.9246.7264,295,102,020
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP3.797.6936,800,490,269
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC3.0325.2427,948,626,473
STN-TSTANTEC INC8.7246.9210,503,335,870
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'2.1915.8410,162,297,940
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC2.9128.468,048,618,605
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC11.3273.144,761,801,055
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI2.3753.481,386,866,411

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP-3.37-10.1231,640,146,292
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP-8.04-3.103,617,855,632
OLA-TORLA MINING LTD-8.97-25.911,276,548,233
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-12.39-15.336,698,388,820
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD-22.79-28.561,755,825,552
KNT-TK92 MINING-11.55-38.071,113,031,695

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD19.6914838.2550.33415-22.78967-28.5630298.199042417.84881008
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC26.056939.7610.47305-8.442777-4.738089.6753601787.28358209
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD26.2600716.2831.0058-6.758305-42.0975512.5393437612.51138567
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC26.7516613.9722.82605-1.758087-41.9850517.2602533219.70380818
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP29.784592.252.81885-5.462185-11.91649.0580228158.015435333
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC86.7042983.0360.831411.3151973.1353315.7552179814.65666372
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD77.10634165.28160.94062.766897-0.301630744.2805057513.87974471
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC76.7893146.7441.049352.90620928.464112.0491475411.3578575
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE73.95781107.32102.54797.52429613.6984956.8307455252.76046636
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'73.8865740.5336.22.19364615.8392415.5612587912.75330396
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP73.7690943.5234.68793.22580650.9954514.2284763914.24549918
STN-TSTANTEC INC72.891894.6683.094158.71712446.9168129.570845923.28086572
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI72.7175140.2331.329152.36641253.4778826.150312717.13377191
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION72.6193185.572.39263.69921231.712887.14603756#N-A N-A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC72.5240330342640.0635.91689346.7217977.8959117631.38237798
STLC-TSTELCO HOLDINGS INC71.9839242.4544.6510.05963-1.55104110.021722179.39159292
CTS-TCONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION71.531873.373.5087511.5894-26.1061913.234785446.252319109
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG71.3242825.6438.8212521.74739-25.0652686.208277369.271044372
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC71.2745727.4329.601153.236733-20.3877420.8370843215.213533
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC70.5735178.6567.708452.40885433.0083718.8241340118.5207916

Source: Bloomberg

