Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now 7.1 per cent higher for 2024. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 67 puts it on the brink of overbought territory, close to the sell signal of 70.

There are four stocks with technically attractive RSIs below the buy signal of 30. These are Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) and Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T).

There are 21 technically vulnerable benchmark constituents with RSIs above 70. The five most extended stocks are, in order, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T), Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T), Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T), and Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T)

There are 12 stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The biggest companies making new highs are Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T), Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T), Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) and Cameco Corp. (CCO-T).

Only one stock, Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T) making a new 52-week low.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A10.8799.68120,553,403,970
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP4.6923.5585,796,300,206
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC5.2742.1339,829,918,589
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP1.299.0837,276,612,327
CCO-TCAMECO CORP4.2899.3826,548,226,090
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE3.6517.859,459,026,424
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC4.7734.598,432,624,157
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION3.6736.557,009,923,236
CLS-TCELESTICA INC9.51152.034,590,300,688
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD5.8145.914,564,669,411
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN4.2136.092,526,852,220
DML-TDENISON MINES CORP12.9058.062,177,085,202

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
OLA-TORLA MINING LTD-2.96-28.101,238,857,143

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD26.2328638.7249.894251.228758-27.6852355.3200565518.23834197
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD26.6438215.3130.6239-5.958231-45.547511.8833111.95848404
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC28.55279.6610.43715-1.02459-5.71412410.616026087.208955224
SDE-TSPARTAN DELTA CORP29.473293.464.674639-7.486631-34.612283.4640182996.431226766
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC81.6353948.9741.22494.77107434.5932212.7215359111.99167248
CTS-TCONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION80.2532343.461418.69436-12.2922133.163371067.604562738
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE77.54752111.24102.86523.65262817.8514759.3615861755.1100606
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC77.008534.864.4574517.96116-4.51866445.2049729914.51540053
STLC-TSTELCO HOLDINGS INC76.4808744.444.450354.5936392.97134910.482084148.931804466
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP76.16004188.36171.70834.69088223.5517829.0165573438.55860071
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION74.9366188.6472.829253.67251536.550057.465703859#N/A N/A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC74.673593154.172660.5663.96077852.5331281.6067362432.87738868
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP74.1362353.1451.3925.16524835.0071719.500777418.014514253
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC73.834642.7138.228155.27483442.13351#N/A N/A10.52748336
CNR-TCANADIAN NATL RAILWAY CO73.45187158.14155.63172.595043-0.154525421.4572590820.38937597
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A73.0612293.8774.7342510.8657199.68092#N/A N/A69.45014687
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP72.7201222.2622.064717.405066#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC72.3068269.4866.09355.72124114.331410.9596202910.59307821
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG72.2647626.9438.325855.605499-20.864878.860125539.723975447
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B72.1961858.6759.439753.056385-4.98248618.5051830512.66350097
STN-TSTANTEC INC71.6587196.4483.781451.88041449.6794630.1268998623.3907349
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD71.602627.9931.45536.954528-27.763421.9313708516.35885447
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK71.3355184.7882.71573.4407031.34540610.0266382110.53953257
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE71.08854.2255.99384.309353.7640659.2886588978.093745335
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC70.4412727.929.37761.713452-19.0236221.5070669715.47420965

Source: Bloomberg

