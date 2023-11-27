The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 6.8 per cent higher for 2024. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63 leaves it in technically neutral territory although a lot closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold technically attractive RSI buy signal at 30.

There are two oversold stocks trading below the sell signal this week – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) (down 13 per cent for the week), and Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T). Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) is right at the 30 mark.

There are 22 index constituents in the technically vulnerable range with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The top five are Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T), Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T), Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) and Onex Corp. (ONEX-T).

There are five stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The companies are Sun-Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T), Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T), Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T), Onex Corp. and Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T).

There are two companies making new 52-week lows in Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) and First Quantum Minerals.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SLF-T SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC 0.60 15.02 40,842,248,460 IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP 1.48 10.70 37,829,413,218 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 4.38 40.97 9,355,069,177 ONEX-T ONEX CORPORATION 2.12 39.45 7,158,599,406 ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 7.54 45.26 3,352,604,719

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap FNV-T FRANCO-NEVADA CORP -3.28 -12.82 30,689,155,192 FM-T FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD -13.06 -52.66 9,231,805,006