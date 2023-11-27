Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 6.8 per cent higher for 2024. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63 leaves it in technically neutral territory although a lot closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold technically attractive RSI buy signal at 30.

There are two oversold stocks trading below the sell signal this week – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) (down 13 per cent for the week), and Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T). Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) is right at the 30 mark.

There are 22 index constituents in the technically vulnerable range with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The top five are Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T), Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T), Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) and Onex Corp. (ONEX-T).

There are five stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization in the table below. The companies are Sun-Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T), Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T), Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T), Onex Corp. and Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T).

There are two companies making new 52-week lows in Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) and First Quantum Minerals.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC0.6015.0240,842,248,460
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP1.4810.7037,829,413,218
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP4.3840.979,355,069,177
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION2.1239.457,158,599,406
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP7.5445.263,352,604,719

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP-3.28-12.8230,689,155,192
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD-13.06-52.669,231,805,006

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD22.4161513.3130.28915-13.06336-52.6608310.4006802710.8014458
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A29.7289827.0930.5009-2.0253162.0788767.4453226818.4
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC30.046679.610.41105-0.621118-6.29975110.55008861#N/A N/A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
CTS-TCONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION82.778854.213.415955.25-7.68755534.904448358.003802281
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC77.5706949.2241.441251.03480235.9859912.872784712.13335622
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC77.339629.3229.181755.089606-14.9022422.6016919616.26178591
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC76.798143.6238.43432.13064945.16187#N/A N/A10.75178703
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION76.489390.5273.31852.12093939.446197.675505654#N/A N/A
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC75.912185.024.45833.292181-1.37524647.0083600815.73838356
STLC-TSTELCO HOLDINGS INC75.8620141.9641.289342.2664025.3050939.9060411238.440957554
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP75.4095823.0521.94173.5489679.761905#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC73.936783182.42682.0570.895005653.898383.0975123232.45899618
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A73.4396796.2675.402352.546074104.7649#N/A N/A70.90204876
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP73.2563845.0142.663651.2143022.61069418.5688182113.48008386
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP73.24333189.15172.46370.419409624.0699729.3349252138.97881333
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP73.2131316.413.59827.54098445.2612913.5820551219.88660919
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA72.7855537.3635.832751.99290222.698839.2688248478.404949381
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP72.2365753.351.563150.301091535.4136619.691510678.092310703
DML-TDENISON MINES CORP71.632522.551.76044.08163364.5161358.02311715#N/A N/A
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC71.3323769.966.157650.604490515.0225211.0258698610.65711236
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC71.2861989.9386.735752.97721317.407329.9973975768.804581946
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTL GR-SUBORD VOT71.08707147.64138.40594.08911518.883155.3198369717.2718756
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE70.79416110.51103.092-0.656238717.0780859.3700705255.11390355
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B70.7692558.759.27290.05113346-4.933918.5146462112.50532595
CJT-TCARGOJET INC70.7063197.5100.529812.14631-15.4839419.3137689132.56513026
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP70.17426212.14198.03411.4829710.6969420.2553255115.31143991

Source: Bloomberg

