Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite’s total return jumped 5.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and the index’s year to date appreciation stands at 5.2 per cent. In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62 leaves it in neutral territory although far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal at 30.

There are four technically attractive index constituents trading below the buy signal this week – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), ATS Corp. (ATS-T) and Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T).

There are 15 benchmark companies with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal this week. The five most overbought stocks are Dundee Precious Metals Inc., Peyto Exploration and Development Corp., Centerra Gold Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc. and Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd..

There are nine stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five biggest companies making new highs are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., ARC Resources Ltd., Empire Co Ltd., Kinross Gold Corp. and Altagas Ltd.

There are no index stocks making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD9.1455.1031,675,128,855
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD6.5531.9914,204,966,121
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'7.1613.359,944,158,310
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP2.8540.239,305,961,202
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD9.8120.907,693,990,477
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC4.0755.544,277,763,949
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST10.5645.343,602,214,641
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN6.9934.092,489,726,751
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI11.3049.931,354,806,113

Overbought bought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC19.4824414.2223.1894-9.369025-40.9468417.5691340121.84331797
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD23.863417.4631.35535-37.55365-37.9006813.6155965213.58524579
ATS-TATS CORP28.963614756.57705-1.77638511.6654827.7659460717.4981385
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP29.6864118.524.54535-3.896104-0.751072916.2322533410.37868424
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
DPM-TDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC77.67229.919.1016510.9742454.983479.14355238.377932266
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP76.5663115.0312.23644.44478918.585817.6397648679.579349904
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC75.919258.258.124213.3241820.8899#N-A N-A8.032467781
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC74.2354145.4240.9198520.0634424.8361111.8545965511.16990238
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI74.1941539.331.137211.2999249.9299225.8637484517.16846314
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP73.501443.9642.88344.1459370.216976618.135642358.866478419
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC72.9088274.5960.014854.07422955.5361316.8374709615.27544542
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD72.14368160.83161.185310.64254-2.9859143.0882978813.51739788
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT70.877636.817.394612.73179-19.06705#N-A N-A6.81
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP70.7994215.3313.407452.54180635.7838812.6698823919.8643697
EMP-A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'70.6299339.6636.109257.16022713.3526815.2272277312.47954688
T-TTELUS CORP70.5699224.2525.5587510.17719-3.11191824.3204807522.87735849
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD70.5528823.4418.13436.54545531.9878511.631975298.082758621
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP70.5347920.219.345512.09767-2.27835123.2334556718.01313462
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I70.0179438.0840.07349.362435-6.8674149.6362912210.96142775

Source: Bloomberg

