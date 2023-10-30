The S&P/TSX Composite dropped another 1.9 per cent during the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now down for the year at -0.62 per cent. The benchmark only barely avoided oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of that is right at the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are even more oversold, technically attractive index constituents – 51 - by RSI this week than last. The five most oversold companies are Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., CI Financial Corp., IGM Financial Inc., Park Lawn Corp. and Laurentian Bank of Canada. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. are also among the top 10 most oversold stocks.

There are only two companies trading at overbought, technically vulnerable levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. and Eldorado Gold Corp.

There are no S&P/TSX Companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs this week. There are 27 index members making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. All of the five major bank stocks make up the top five largest stocks making new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.08 -11.11 152,110,676,526 TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -3.24 -8.96 137,980,212,191 BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL -1.75 -11.90 74,206,415,138 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -2.24 -10.94 66,788,159,468 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE -1.01 -7.85 44,505,417,681 BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA -6.94 -26.86 17,636,017,289 CCL-B-T CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B -2.88 -5.61 9,573,290,819 CHP-UN-T CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT -3.80 -16.07 8,537,982,274 CTC-A-T CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A -0.73 -0.92 8,108,816,873 CAR-UN-T CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA -2.89 -1.67 7,111,193,729 NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC -0.95 -44.82 5,033,597,036 CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP -2.49 -20.66 4,292,328,198 GRT-UN-T GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME -2.91 -3.82 4,108,289,715 KXS-T KINAXIS INC -2.33 -13.69 3,735,167,843 SRU-UN-T SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV -3.40 -16.10 3,641,076,181 TA-T TRANSALTA CORP -3.78 -14.72 3,157,526,785 CRT-UN-T CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR -4.64 -14.77 2,990,044,576 NVEI-T NUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG -10.34 -45.26 2,605,929,193 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT -10.22 -22.39 2,535,678,189 TCN-T TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC -2.36 -10.80 2,486,975,103 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC -2.85 -25.06 2,478,335,918 HR-UN-T H&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS -3.82 -26.30 2,354,500,084 BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -3.50 -31.94 1,316,781,552 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC -5.42 -35.71 931,177,716 TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -0.57 -27.27 901,559,609 SIA-T SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC -2.90 -2.11 731,860,675 PLC-T PARK LAWN CORP -4.75 -35.45 563,438,174