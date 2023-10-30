Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped another 1.9 per cent during the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now down for the year at -0.62 per cent. The benchmark only barely avoided oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of that is right at the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are even more oversold, technically attractive index constituents – 51 - by RSI this week than last. The five most oversold companies are Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., CI Financial Corp., IGM Financial Inc., Park Lawn Corp. and Laurentian Bank of Canada. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. are also among the top 10 most oversold stocks.

There are only two companies trading at overbought, technically vulnerable levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. and Eldorado Gold Corp.

There are no S&P/TSX Companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs this week. There are 27 index members making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. All of the five major bank stocks make up the top five largest stocks making new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA-1.08-11.11152,110,676,526
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK-3.24-8.96137,980,212,191
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL-1.75-11.9074,206,415,138
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-2.24-10.9466,788,159,468
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE-1.01-7.8544,505,417,681
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA-6.94-26.8617,636,017,289
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B-2.88-5.619,573,290,819
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT-3.80-16.078,537,982,274
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A-0.73-0.928,108,816,873
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA-2.89-1.677,111,193,729
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC-0.95-44.825,033,597,036
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP-2.49-20.664,292,328,198
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME-2.91-3.824,108,289,715
KXS-TKINAXIS INC-2.33-13.693,735,167,843
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV-3.40-16.103,641,076,181
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP-3.78-14.723,157,526,785
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR-4.64-14.772,990,044,576
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG-10.34-45.262,605,929,193
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT-10.22-22.392,535,678,189
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC-2.36-10.802,486,975,103
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC-2.85-25.062,478,335,918
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS-3.82-26.302,354,500,084
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC-3.50-31.941,316,781,552
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC-5.42-35.71931,177,716
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-0.57-27.27901,559,609
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC-2.90-2.11731,860,675
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP-4.75-35.45563,438,174

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPX LASTMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME17.5889722.7827.8755-2.9399235.48751918.4555213713.83120826
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP18.8181712.7314.93565-7.619739-2.1379515.3963519063.775207592
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC19.2353330.7639.388-2.59658-14.972989.5196006698.783552256
PLC-TPARK LAWN CORP20.7641616.4424.36455-4.750869-35.4450416.2714039411.968403
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA22.1255325.2633.7513-1.212358-18.296965.2715275395.288944724
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES22.419196.9810.292851.453488-17.4114533.870955448.669939716
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA22.8520429.6544.9406-6.936598-26.86327#N-A N-A23.60600468
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC23.0904415.6923.56085-5.822329-34.8421915.8758421912.87120591
CFP-TCANFOR CORP23.0970714.1220.7899-0.5633803-33.74003#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
DND-TDYE & DURHAM LTD23.383978.2917.37985-23.59447-49.31436#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
ATS-TATS CORP23.7926647.8556.675-1.52294713.6849628.2680952617.36842105
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC24.0040522.1530.1121-5.422716-35.712315.1583065312.88539849
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT24.07774.017.576-5.424528-54.556275.3050471098.970917226
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A24.1189910.413.68125-0.5736138-27.265067.8107453475.465055176
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY24.538198.6813.398650-44.0060815.17280974#N-A N-A
DIR-UN-TDREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE24.6343311.6413.9458-2.6755853.36678115.41087094#N-A N-A
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP24.7529689.5599.7223-2.61011411.4043123.9427883817.31773351
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP24.758439.310.31355-2.719665-12.73825105.098998614.41860465
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA24.9338255.4165.95655-2.240649-10.937018.1269749787.920240137
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC25.45677.9186.35385-1.9876710.83004066.6940526527.823074606
KXS-TKINAXIS INC25.67596131.12168.8574-2.331471-13.68573268.365832662.81499659
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA25.7400332.4735.87-1.5762356.6389419.8537329847.685207101
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP25.9306810.1912.38095-3.777148-14.7205311.1161408612.7534418
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP25.990481.832.79815-9.852217-33.43928#N-A N-A9.799433295
ATRL-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC26.0491837.5635.20085-3.76633457.6865945.3137231722.33055886
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC26.16068174.71178.0612-5.58257711.9180331.9990546824.49663489
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA26.2181241.0448.39895-2.886891-1.67330922.983498216.35059761
CJT-TCARGOJET INC26.2808579.4104.0437-6.035503-31.173597.71966546121.12825971
AC-TAIR CANADA26.9626716.7221.20615-0.3575685-13.769983.092879114.985092427
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL27.09332102.94120.2277-1.750259-11.9044110.01546328.22730179
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE27.1954815.6517.6484-3.573629-0.5492131#N-A N-A17.98850575
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP27.1986860.267.86545-5.241618-0.79426047.9302925666.605222734
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC27.4982155.5665.5041-2.850149-25.06395.7028039996.477789437
GFL-TGFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC-SUB VT27.599339.0945.66075-5.144382-0.985513#N-A N-A34.56233422
CCL/B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B27.6767753.8962.4507-2.883402-5.61131315.301677714.11471975
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR27.7276912.7315.26355-4.644195-14.7717227.92217662#N-A N-A
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT27.8209417.5723.5437-10.21972-22.392291.552970506#N-A N-A
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD27.96102.71108.71-1.716.3517.5817.46
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME28.4364.4578.65-2.91-3.8210.44#N-A N-A
BAM-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MGMT-A28.4940.1944.17-3.646.72#N-A N-A20.83
CHP-UN-TCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT28.5087211.913.8729-3.799515-16.0737.388032268#N-A N-A
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV28.5286721.2825.3998-3.404449-16.1006711.097610310.19645424
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A28.5825.7735.790.16-34.7029.1526.93
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA28.64139108.47127.3979-1.079109-11.1094710.474805169.608468421
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR28.6792716.5920.175-2.239246-18.2961510.268001759.283715725
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE28.9648.1556.53-1.01-7.858.257.12
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC28.9962.0466.06-1.662.0910.809.39
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC28.9910.0311.31-2.90-2.11254.39#N-A N-A
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC29.74149.26159.41-8.0911.0219.5514.38
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A29.87136.08165.81-0.73-0.929.419.14
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC29.9966.1175.22-5.35-10.8410.078.20
OVERBOUGHT STOCKS
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP70.2614.5012.203.0613.547.379.24
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP70.1414.9513.336.6332.4212.2019.61
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP69.943.593.51

Source: Bloomberg

