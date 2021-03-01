The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
The S&P/TSX Composite got thumped during the trading week ending with Friday’s close, falling 1.7 per cent, and now stands 4.0 per cent higher for 2021.
According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark remains in the technically neutral range with a reading of 47 that is close to the midway point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.
The list of oversold, technically attractive index stocks is dominated by precious metals and utilities stocks. Innergex Renewable Energy iNC. is the most oversold company in the benchmark with Barrick Gold Corp., Algonquin Power and Utilities, Fortis Inc. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd right behind. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Hydro One Ltd. and Rogers Communications Inc. are also represented.
As for overbought, technically vulnerable stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Inter Pipeline Ltd. leads the way, followed by National Bank of Canada, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Frontera Energy Corp., Canadian Western Bank and Cineplex Inc. Finning International Inc., Aecon Group Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are also on the list.
There are no index stocks hitting either 52-week highs or 52-week lows. This happened last week, but it’s still relatively rare, and likely indicative of widespread market rotations between sectors.