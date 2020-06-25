The real reason for Wednesday’s sell-off

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
There are few, if any strategists that cover the day-to-day position changes for the world’s most aggressive, speculative global funds better than Nomura’s Tokyo-based Masanari Takada.
In his Thursday’s report, Mr. Takada noted the news stories that resulted in Wednesday’s sell-off but also sees more important underlying causes,
“We think that other causes explain why the drop in US stocks was so steep. First, hedge funds’ current stance in the aggregate can be described as “cautiously bullish”; one pictures them stepping on the accelerator and the brakes simultaneously. A sell-off makes them more inclined to brace against downside through such means as buying puts and this in turns seems to have resulted in an upward bump in implied volatility (as measured by the VIX and other indicators). Second, some investors may be expecting longer-term investors (pension funds and other end investors) to sell stocks for the sake of portfolio rebalancing… Daily trading reconfirms that the market is stuck in something of a “pattern rut”. While at this stage (1) we do not observe any irregular risk-off movements, (2) we conversely see a heightened probability of an automatic risk-off pattern (a “pattern rut”) in response to the drying up of specific risk-on flows.”
***
A research report from CIBC Canadian retail analyst Mark Petrie used U.S. internet traffic data to uncover the real winners from the pandemic,
“As evidenced by the strong sales results and commentary from companies like Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Kingfisher or Wayfair, the flood of spending on the home over the last three months-plus has been unprecedented. Indeed, the Mastercard Spending Pulse survey shows that home improvement (including decor and furniture) was not only the fastest-growing e-commerce category in April and May, but it also absorbed the greatest proportion of dollar-spend, taking $9B of the $53B of incremental e-commerce spend in those two months… Canada remains an e-commerce laggard overall, but the positive step-change enables the best-positioned players to gain scale and share. In our coverage universe, we view Aritzia and Canada Goose as beneficiaries in apparel, and Empire and Loblaw in grocery”
***
My highly subjective ‘best research report of the day’ award goes to Citi’s internet stock analyst Jason Bazinet,
“Firms with lower estimates and high stock prices include: FB, CVNA, ANGI, 4751.T, PRX, TWOU, LAME4, VVAR3, Naver, 3690, BIDU, among others. For these firms, perhaps the most important question is ‘What is the duration of the COVID-19 impact?’ For these stocks, investors seem to believe the COVID-19 disruption will be short lived… The group of companies that makes us most nervous are those stocks that have benefitted from the shelter in place orders. When COVID-19 isn’t fully behind us, but consumers can leave their homes, we suspect results at firms like Netflix, Electronic Arts, Wayfair and Activision may falter. With the level of multiple expansion we’ve seen, the market, it seems, disagrees.”
***
Tweet of the Day:
There’s another wave of economic weakness coming. https://t.co/xbRTcdP0RF— Frances Donald (@francesdonald) June 24, 2020
