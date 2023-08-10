Osisko Metals OM-X has a vision to become the leading base metal developer in North America. The journey has been challenging with the stock down about 60 per cent over the past five years. However, mining legend Robert Wares who is chairman and CEO has remained committed, consistently buying shares in the public market. For example, since August 8 of last year, he has bought 3.1 million shares at an average price of $0.287. His most recent purchase was on July 26, when he bought 100,000 shares at $0.245.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

