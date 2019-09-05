 Skip to main content

Inside the Market The sky has long seemed the limit for Constellation, but are the stars realigning?

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

The sky has long seemed the limit for Constellation, but are the stars realigning?

Tim Shufelt Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

At Constellation Software Inc.’s annual general meeting in the spring, CEO Mark Leonard joked about how the company’s stock was worth an “infinite amount.”

It was a bit of math humour based on the company growing faster than its own cost of capital, but it raised a legitimate question: What are the limits to Constellation’s growth?

Since going public in 2006, its shares have risen by more than 9,400 per cent, which translates into an average annual growth rate of 41 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Constellation has become by far the country’s best-performing tech stock over the past decade-plus by sticking to a rather unglamorous business model – acquiring hundreds of niche industry software providers that are typically too small for private equity firms or venture capitalists to consider.

“This is a real Canadian success story,” said Ryan Bushell, president and portfolio manager of Toronto-based Newhaven Asset Management Inc.

“But I just can't wrap my head around how much fast money is in that stock, and what happens when the fast money runs the other way.”

Low and falling interest rates have fuelled an investor frenzy for growth stocks in general, and for software stocks in particular, pushing up valuations on hot names such as Constellation.

This year alone, Constellation’s shares are up by 54 per cent so far, inflating the company’s market capitalization to $28-billion, making it larger than both Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd.

“The multiple has just gone crazy this year,” said Christopher Blumas, vice-president at GlobeInvest Capital Management Inc. in Toronto.

At Thursday’s closing price of $1,320.03 a share, Constellation’s stock trades at about 32 times its current cash flow, according to Bloomberg data. By way of comparison, Google parent Alphabet Inc. trades at about 17 times cash flow.

Story continues below advertisement

“It becomes a more risky investment with the risk of margin contraction, if they don't hit on earnings,” Mr. Blumas said. “There will be volatility.”

The stock’s last big stumble was in July, 2018, after a big earnings miss and investor concerns about the profitability of the company’s latest acquisitions. Constellation shares fell by 13 per cent over two days.

A healthy level of potential deals at good prices is crucial for any growth-by-acquisition strategy, and Constellation has increasingly faced questions about its acquisition pipeline.

The company’s willingness to answer those questions, however, has diminished somewhat.

Last year, Constellation cancelled its quarterly earnings calls with equity analysts, part of an effort to keep the company’s competitors in the dark. Instead, the company will occasionally post answers to shareholder questions submitted online, while also hosting an annual general meeting.

“We don’t even talk about the number of acquisitions we do any more,” Mr. Leonard said at the last AGM.

Story continues below advertisement

But some of the company’s recent moves suggest the landscape for software deals is getting more competitive.

In February, Constellation announced a special dividend of US$20 a share, effectively returning about US$400-million to shareholders rather than using that money to chase deals. And in May, the company lowered the minimum rate of return, or “hurdle rate,” on potential deals larger than US$100-million.

“We believe the ability to deploy capital to generate returns at former rates has become more challenging,” National Bank Financial technology analyst Richard Tse said in a research note last month.

That’s not to say Constellation’s growth-by-acquisition model looks to be at risk, with recent acquisitions including French software company Salvia Développement SAS and MDS Global Ltd., a U.K.-based company serving the telecommunications industry.

But a lower hurdle rate means that Constellation is willing to pay more for those kinds of companies, which in turn may reduce the company’s growth potential looking ahead.

“But there are a lot of companies out there and we’re reasonably good at what we do,” Mr. Leonard said at the annual meeting. He said he’s confident in the company generating long-term growth rates of 10 per cent to 12 per cent annually, “which would be half of what were done looking back.”

Story continues below advertisement

That kind of growth is still well worth paying for, though perhaps not at today’s valuation, Mr. Blumas said.

“But you’re never going to get it for a steal.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter